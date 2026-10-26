Madhya Pradesh Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar joins the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Delhi. The two-day event focuses on resilient development, digital innovation, and strengthening cooperation among member and partner nations.

Narendra Singh Tomar Joins 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday reached New Delhi to participate in the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum meeting and said it provides an important platform for discussions on various issues, identifying shortcomings and preparing a roadmap for future initiatives. Tomar added that representatives from all member nations, along with Speakers from various state legislatures in India, were participating in the meeting.

“This is the 12th meeting of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum. Representatives from all the member nations are present. Speakers from the various states of our own country are also participating. I believe that such meetings facilitate discussions on a wide range of issues. They help identify shortcomings and weaknesses, while also shaping a roadmap for future initiatives. The recommendations that emerge from these deliberations prove to be highly fruitful for global progress,” Tomar told ANI. He further extended his best wishes for the success of the BRICS conference, saying, “I wish this BRICS conference every success.”

Forum Objectives and Thematic Sessions

The two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum meeting, hosted by the Parliament of India, is being held at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi, and Parliamentary delegations representing 11 member countries and 10 partner nations of BRICS arrived in the national capital to participate in it. The inaugural ceremony of the forum commenced today, with Lok Sabha Speaker and Chairman of the Forum, Om Birla, delivering the inaugural address.

Held under the theme "Fostering Parliaments for People-Centric Development," the high-level multilateral forum aims to foster deliberations on democratic values, citizen-centric development agendas, and the institutional strengthening of legislative bodies. The two-day conference will feature four thematic high-level sessions centred around the core pillars of Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability. Discussions will encompass institutional capacity building, the expanding role of legislative oversight in Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging digital technologies, and sustainable development goals.

Diplomacy and Future Outlook

On the sidelines of the plenary sessions, a special meeting of the Chairpersons of Parliamentary Committees on International Affairs of member and partner countries will be convened to deliberate on parliamentary diplomacy, capacity building, and the exchange of best legislative practices. The forum will also facilitate structured bilateral and multilateral dialogues among delegates, alongside meetings of Parliamentary Friendship Groups constituted with 64 countries to impart new momentum to global parliamentary cooperation.

Hosting the prestigious forum provides India a strategic platform to champion the shared priorities of the Global South, address pressing multilateral challenges, and reinforce democratic institutions. The conference will conclude on October 27 with the formal adoption of a Joint Statement, followed by the valedictory address by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the ceremonial handover of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum chairmanship to China. (ANI)

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