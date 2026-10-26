A fire broke out on the rooftop of Delhi’s North Block, a prominent government building, on Monday, October 26. The blaze was triggered by a short circuit in an AC boiler while welding and repair work was underway.

Thick smoke rising from Delhi’s North Block triggered a fire alert on Monday, October 26, prompting the Delhi Fire Services to rush six fire tenders to the spot. The fire was subsequently brought under control, and no casualties were reported in the initial information available.

North Block, located on Raisina Hill in the national capital, is a prominent government building that houses key Union government offices. The incident raised concern after smoke was seen billowing from the area on Monday morning.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a fire broke out in an air-conditioning (AC) boiler installed on the building’s rooftop while repair and welding work was underway. A sudden short circuit reportedly triggered the blaze. Firefighters responded to the alert and brought the situation under control.

The fire department said in a statement, “A fire broke out in an AC boiler installed on the rooftop of North Block. Welding work was underway when a sudden short circuit reportedly triggered the fire in one of the AC boilers. The fire has since been brought under control.”

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora also shared an update on social media after noticing thick smoke rising from behind North Block while travelling to Parliament. His post drew attention to the incident as emergency services responded.

Deora wrote on X: “Noticed thick smoke rising from behind North Block while on my way to Parliament. It appears there may be a fire. Hope everyone is safe and emergency services are responding swiftly.”

The Delhi Fire Services confirmed that the fire had been extinguished. Initial reports indicated that the blaze was linked to work being carried out on the rooftop, although the precise circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately established independently.

The swift response by emergency personnel helped bring the situation under control. There were no immediate reports of casualties, and the available information indicated that the fire had been contained.

The incident comes at a sensitive location in the capital, given North Block’s importance as part of the Union government’s administrative complex.