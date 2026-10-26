A woman was found murdered in bushes near Lucknow's Outer Ring Road. Her final WhatsApp messages reportedly alleged that she had been abducted in a white Swift Dzire and named three men, while accusing her sister Shaheen of arranging the abduction. A post-mortem examination indicated that she was struck on the head before being strangled.

A 25-year-old woman was found murdered in bushes near the service lane of Lucknow's Outer Ring Road, with her final WhatsApp messages alleging that she had been abducted and pleading with her family to save her. The victim, identified as Ashia, also known as Nargis and Tina, was a resident of Safipur in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

Police suspect that she was killed elsewhere and her body was dumped near Saidpur village to destroy evidence. Her post-mortem examination reportedly found that she had suffered a heavy blow to the head before being strangled. The case took a serious turn after messages sent from her phone shortly before her death named several people and accused her sister Shaheen of arranging the alleged abduction, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

Lucknow Murder Case: What Did Victim's Last Messages Say?

According to the information provided by her family, Ashia left her elder sister Nasreen's house in Nawabganj on Saturday to travel to Unnao. She was allegedly abducted on the way by people travelling in a white Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire.

Shortly before her death, messages were sent from Ashia's phone to her elder brother and Nasreen. In the messages, she reportedly claimed that Shaheen had helped arrange her abduction and appealed to her brother to rescue her.

She also alleged that the abductors had taken her money and named three men, Arsalan, Kallu and Mudabbir, as those involved in the incident. Ashia reportedly told her family that she had written their names on a piece of paper and kept it in her bag.

The allegations contained in the messages are being examined by the police and have not been independently established.

Post-Mortem Reveals Cause Of Death

The woman's body was discovered in bushes beside the service lane of the Outer Ring Road in the Dubagga police station area of Lucknow. Police identified her using documents recovered from the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

According to the post-mortem findings reported on Sunday, the attackers allegedly struck Ashia on the head with a heavy object before strangling her. Strangulation was identified as the primary cause of death.

Police have also preserved her viscera for further examination as part of the investigation.

Investigators suspect that Ashia was murdered at another location and that her body was dumped near Saidpur village in an attempt to conceal evidence.

Ashia's Family Life And Previous Marriages

According to her relatives, Ashia's personal life had been marked by several difficulties. Around seven years ago, she married a Hindu man from her village in a love marriage and moved to Delhi. The couple have a four-year-old daughter.

After disagreements with her first husband, she returned to her village around two years later.

On February 21, 2021, her father, Qamaruddin, arranged her second marriage to Nasir, a resident of Rupau village in the Makhi area of Unnao district. However, she reportedly returned home after spending just one night at her marital home following disagreements.

Her father subsequently turned her out of the family home, according to the account provided by her relatives. Ashia then lived in a rented house in Safipur with her daughter. For the past month, she had reportedly been staying with her elder sister Nasreen in Nawabganj.

Police Question Suspects

Following a complaint by Nasreen, Dubagga police registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified assailants under sections relating to murder and destruction of evidence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kakori, Shakeel Ahmed, said screenshots of the WhatsApp messages provided by the family had been included in the investigation.

Police have detained some people known to the victim and other suspects for questioning. Investigators are examining the available evidence, including mobile phone location data, to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

The police have said they expect to make progress in the case as the investigation continues. The allegations against the people named in the messages remain under investigation, and their involvement has yet to be established.