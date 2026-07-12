A bison threw a man 8 feet in the air at Yellowstone's Bridge Bay Campground. A combat photographer turned hero after he charged the animal to save the victim.

A man was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown 8 feet into the air by an agitated bull bison at Yellowstone National Park's Bridge Bay Campground, south of Fishing Bridge.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mike MacLeod, a professional photographer from Bozeman, Montana, witnessed the entire incident. He said the man was walking with his grandson when the bison targeted them. The victim was at what the National Park Service would consider a safe distance of at least 100 yards when the animal suddenly charged.

MacLeod was camping at Bridge Bay when his wife pointed out the bull bison entering the area. He grabbed his camera and began shooting from a distance. The bison initially charged a group of kids taking photos, who safely scattered.

"I used to be a combat photographer in the Army," MacLeod said. "I could see this thing coming."

The bison continued running through the campground as people yelled to alert each other. After finding a patch of dirt to wallow in, the animal appeared to calm down. The victim and his grandson stopped for pictures while the bison lay down.

Scroll to load tweet…

Photographer's Military Instincts Kick In

When the bison started to get up, the grandfather told his grandson it was time to leave. They moved behind some trees. Then a white pickup appeared, which set the bison off again. The bison charged the truck before turning toward where the two were hiding in the trees.

The bison tore into the trees and chased the pair. While the grandson escaped, the grandfather wasn't as fortunate. The bison chased him around the trees and hooked him with its left horn on his hip, tossing him into the air.

"He made a perfect flip and landed on his side," MacLeod said. "The bison was at least 6 feet tall, and he was several feet above him."

When the man hit the ground, the bison stood over him, shaking its head in agitation. MacLeod decided he had to act.

"I had to get the bison's attention," he said. "I was really afraid he was going to gore the guy on the ground, so I stopped videotaping and ran at the bison, yelled loud, and was trying to be as big and intimidating as possible."

Following MacLeod's lead, other observers darted toward the bison, which then ran off.

Everyone rushed to the victim. He was in significant pain, particularly in his hips and leg. Yellowstone EMS quickly arrived.

MacLeod later spoke with the victim's grandson, who said his grandfather "has some pretty significant injuries and is not out of the woods yet." The grandson was worried it was his fault, but MacLeod assured him the video shows otherwise.

The National Park Service has not released any information on the incident.