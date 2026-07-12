J&K JD(U) chief G M Shaheen and BJP's Altaf Thakur rejected CM Omar Abdullah's claim that the BJP tried to buy an MLA, calling it 'baseless' and a diversion. Abdullah alleged an offer of Rs 20-30 crore, which his Deputy CM supported.

Jammu and Kashmir Janata Dal (United) president G M Shaheen on Sunday dismissed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to buy MLAs, calling the claim "completely baseless" and alleging that it was an attempt to divert public attention from the National Conference government's unfulfilled election promises.

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Speaking to ANI, Shaheen said the BJP had no need to resort to such measures if it wanted to form the government and accused the National Conference of trying to shift focus from issues concerning governance. "If the BJP wanted to form the government by securing support, it could do so easily. Therefore, these allegations of MLAs being offered money are completely baseless. These claims are merely an attempt to divert public attention from the government's unfulfilled manifesto promises, such as those related to free electricity and LPG cylinders. Instead of addressing those issues, false allegations are being made," Shaheen said.

Echoing similar views, BJP leader Altaf Thakur termed Omar Abdullah's allegations "irresponsible" and asked the Chief Minister to substantiate his claims with evidence. "The National Conference is built on falsehoods. CM Omar Abdullah's allegation that the BJP tried to buy MLAs is completely baseless... Without evidence, such allegations are irresponsible. These statements suggest the National Conference is under pressure due to internal dissatisfaction and is trying to divert attention... Omar Abdullah must either provide evidence or apologise," he told ANI.

What Omar Abdullah Alleged

The remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday alleged that the BJP had attempted to lure one of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) MLAs with an offer of Rs 20-30 crore, a ministerial berth and restoration of statehood in exchange for switching sides.

According to Abdullah, the MLA rejected the offer and informed him about the approach. "A BJP official, a Supreme Court lawyer, told one of my Jammu MLAs in a closed room, 'We will give Rs 20 to 30 crore, one ministry, and statehood. You walk with us.' Do they think that the faith of these people is so cheap?" Abdullah asserted while addressing the gathering here.

Deputy CM Supports Claims

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary strongly backed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's claims, alleging that the BJP's entire political foundation is built on "lies."

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary strongly backed the Chief Minister's claims and alleged that the BJP's political foundation was built on "lies." "Tell me when the BJP has ever said the truth. BJP's work is all about lies. They came to power in 2014 based on lies, then came back in 2019, and in 2024, and their foundation is always lies. Omar Abdullah is not one of those leaders who lie. He first investigates the full facts, and then gives a statement," Choudhary said. (ANI)