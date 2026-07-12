Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar' camp, emphasizing the government's goal to bring services to citizens' doorsteps. The campaign has benefited over five lakh people and strengthened public trust.

'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar' Campaign Success

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' public service camp organised under the 'Seva, Good Governance and Dedication' campaign at Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School in Sahaspur.

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the state government's objective is to bring governance and administration closer to the people, ensuring that citizens receive government services at their doorstep instead of making repeated visits to government offices.

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that in a democracy, people are supreme and that good governance means a sensitive, accountable and citizen-centric administration. He stated that the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' campaign has strengthened public trust in the government and has emerged as an effective platform to ensure that welfare schemes reach the last person in society.

Highlighting the success of the initiative, Dhami said that during the first phase of the campaign, around 700 public service camps were organised across the state over 65 days, benefiting more than five lakh people. In Dehradun district alone, 46 camps witnessed participation from over 60,000 citizens, with nearly 39,000 beneficiaries receiving government services and welfare benefits on the spot.

He further said that as part of the Seva Pakhwada being observed to mark five years of the government's commitment to Service, Good Governance and Dedication, public service camps are being organised across Uttarakhand. Since the launch of the campaign on July 4, over 64,000 citizens have participated. Of the 5,567 public grievances received so far, 4,951 have been resolved, while the process of providing certificates and other government services to 2,522 beneficiaries is underway. During the camp attended by the Chief Minister, more than 1,000 people registered and availed benefits under various welfare schemes. Certificates and financial assistance were distributed to eligible beneficiaries under different government departments. Various departmental stalls were also set up to provide information about government schemes and deliver services on the spot.

Uttarakhand Setting New Benchmarks for Development

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is setting new benchmarks of development. He said the Prime Minister's vision that "the third decade of the 21st century will belong to Uttarakhand" is rapidly becoming a reality, with significant progress being made in roads, healthcare, education, drinking water, tourism, industry, investment and air connectivity.

Dhami said Uttarakhand has successfully hosted landmark events such as G20 meetings, the National Games, the Winter Yatra and the Global Investors Summit for the first time. He added that the state's economy continues to strengthen, while investment, industry, startups and tourism are giving Uttarakhand a new identity.

He also highlighted that the state has implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), describing it as a historic step towards social justice. To safeguard the interests of youth, the government enacted one of the country's strictest anti-cheating laws, resulting in more than 34,000 young people securing government jobs through a transparent recruitment process. He reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption and said strict action is being taken against those found guilty.

The Chief Minister further said that several important development projects have been undertaken in the Sahaspur Assembly constituency in the fields of healthcare, drinking water, education, roads, irrigation, flood protection and agriculture. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to achieving the vision of a "Developed Uttarakhand for a Developed India" and ensuring that the benefits of development reach every citizen.

Immediate Action on Public Grievances

During the multi-purpose public service camp, Chief Minister Dhami personally heard public grievances and directed officials to ensure their time-bound resolution. Responding to a memorandum submitted by Suman Basakandi of Karbari Grant seeking installation of 30 solar lights in Sai Lok, Karbari Grant, the Chief Minister directed the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) to complete the work within two months.

On a request from local resident Babli Gupta for a sewing machine to manufacture jute bags, the Chief Minister instructed officials to provide the sewing machine on the same day. Acting on demands raised by Selakui Nagar Panchayat councillor Anil Nautiyal for internal roads, drainage, sewerage and interlocking concrete roads, Dhami directed the Urban Development Directorate to take immediate action.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to extend assistance to the Gokul Foundation Charitable Trust following its request for support. Responding to a demand by Nandan Singh Kandari for the construction of a cremation ground near the Bhauwala bridge, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to complete the project within two months.

On a representation by Yashpal Singh Negi regarding pending land settlement work in Atak Farm and Central Hopetown, Dhami directed the Revenue Secretary to resolve the issue within 15 days. He also instructed the MDDA to examine the proposal submitted by the Shanti Vihar Sudhar Evam Vikas Samiti for developing a park and an open gym in the name of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the Bhagwanpur-Bahuguna Road. Additionally, the Health Department was directed to take necessary action within one month regarding the demand for a dispensary and an ambulance in Barowala village. (ANI)