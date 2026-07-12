AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accused PM Modi of shielding those involved in the Shri Ram Temple donation row. At the launch of a signature campaign, he alleged land scams, theft of offerings, and commission-grabbing during the temple's construction.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to protect those allegedly involved in the Shri Ram Temple donation row, claiming that people had expected strict action but had instead witnessed attempts to shield the accused.

Addressing the launch of AAP's nationwide signature campaign at Japanese Park in Rohini, Kejriwal alleged that people had expected the Prime Minister to ensure strict action against those involved, but claimed that recent developments indicated attempts to protect the accused. "People had hoped that the Prime Minister would not spare any thief and would ensure that they receive the harshest punishment. But the events of the past few days show that every effort is being made to protect the thieves and the dacoits," he said.

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He further alleged that there was no investigation into the alleged land scam or construction-related commissions and described the SIT and FIR in the donation theft case as an attempt to shield those responsible. "There's no investigation into the land scam, nor is there any investigation into the commission-grabbing involved in temple construction. A few minor investigations were conducted into the theft of offerings, a fake SIT was formed, and a fake FIR was filed. People are left with no confidence that the Prime Minister will act," Kejriwal said.

AAP launches signature campaign

The campaign, demanding strict action against those accused of corruption, theft and alleged irregularities linked to the Shri Ram Temple, began with a Sundarkand Path at Japanese Park. Kejriwal was joined by his wife, Sunita Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Kejriwal alleged that financial irregularities had taken place during the construction of the temple and in the handling of devotees' offerings. "The robbery that took place in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya has hurt the sentiments of Ram devotees all over the world. They left nothing untouched, engaged in land scams... They stole the money that lakhs and crores of devotees had given in the name of God. Even when the Ram temple was being built, large-scale commission-taking went on. In 40 days, 70 theft incidents were caught on CCTV inside. The CCTV recording of 8 months has been deleted," he claimed.

He further alleged that despite repeated demands for action, no meaningful investigation had taken place. "We kept demanding. We thought that the people up top would do something, but now it's clear that they won't do anything because people from their own party and their brother organisations are involved in this. The entire system is engaged in protecting dacoits and thieves," Kejriwal alleged.

Calling upon devotees to join the campaign, he said, "Today we organised the Sundarkand; every devotee must take a vow that for those people who committed robbery in Lord Ram's house, until we get them the punishment of hanging, we will not stay silent."

Letter to PM Modi

Kejriwal also urged supporters to sign and send a letter addressed to PM Modi. Reading out the proposed letter, he said the alleged theft of offerings had "shaken" the faith of devotees who had donated for the construction of the temple.

The letter stated that millions of devotees had contributed from their savings without seeking receipts because they trusted the temple administration. It alleged that reports of land scams, kickbacks in construction and theft of offerings had repeatedly surfaced over the years, and accused the government of trying to shield influential persons while action was being taken only against lower-level employees.

The letter appealed to the Prime Minister to ensure strict action against all those found guilty and alleged that the SIT and FIR were attempts to mislead the public rather than uncover the truth.

Kejriwal further said, "They have committed theft in the house of God. They do not regard Ram as God. They loot the country in the name of Ram. All devotees of Ram should take a pledge today: whoever has committed this sin must be hanged."

Trust seeks new CEO amid controversy

His remarks come amid developments related to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. A committee overseeing the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) met in New Delhi on Friday and finalised the eligibility criteria for the post.

According to sources, candidates must be graduates with at least 20 years of experience in administration or finance, while experience in temple management will be given preference. Applications will be accepted till July 18, and the selected CEO will initially serve a three-year term while residing in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions on July 13 seeking an independent probe into alleged financial irregularities involving the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Amid the controversy, Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj dismissed reports that VIP darshan pass IDs of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao had been blocked, stating that the existing system of issuing passes remained unchanged. (ANI)

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