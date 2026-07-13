Union Minister Suresh Gopi expressed grief over the deaths of 15 Indian tourists in a Vietnam boat accident, calling it a national loss. He also mourned the passing of legendary singer S Janaki, who died at 88 and was cremated with state honours.

Suresh Gopi Mourns Victims of Vietnam Boat Tragedy

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday expressed grief over the deaths of Indian tourists in the boat accident in Vietnam, saying the tragedy was a loss for the entire nation and not just the states from which the victims belonged.

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Speaking to media personnel here, Gopi said, "It is very sad. Wherever our people from Bharat suffer, it pains all of us. It is not about Tamil Nadu or Kerala, they are all our people."

Repatriation of Mortal Remains

The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who lost their lives in the July 11 boat accident in Vietnam are being repatriated to India today.

According to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, the mortal remains are being brought from Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai on Vietnam Airlines flight VN979. The flight is scheduled to depart Ho Chi Minh City at 6 pm (local time) and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 9:35 pm IST.

The embassy said the respective state governments have been informed and requested to coordinate with the affected families for the onward journey of the mortal remains. It also extended condolences to the bereaved families and assured all necessary assistance.

At least 15 Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday. According to the Embassy of India in Vietnam, the deceased included 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Keralam.

Gopi Pays Tribute to Legendary Singer S Janaki

Meanwhile, reacting to the demise of legendary playback singer S Janaki, Gopi remembered her extraordinary contribution to Indian music.

S Janaki, who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday at the age of 88, was cremated with full state honours in Mysuru on Sunday. Several political leaders and members of the film fraternity, including Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, singer Mano and Suresh Gopi, attended the last rites.

According to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, the veteran singer was admitted after her health deteriorated and she suffered a cardiac arrest despite intensive medical care. She was declared dead at 7:30 pm on Saturday.

Born on April 23, 1938, S Janaki recorded more than 48,000 songs across over 20 languages during a career spanning six decades. Popularly known as the "Nightingale of South India", she received numerous honours, including the Padma Bhushan, and leaves behind a musical legacy that continues to inspire generations. (ANI)