In a shocking incident in the US, an Indian-origin Google executive, Sheetal Wrzesien, was allegedly shot dead by her husband in Georgia. Their son was also seriously injured in the attack. The husband, Kirk B. Wrzesien, is now in police custody.

A senior Indian-origin Google executive was allegedly shot dead by her husband at their home in Smyrna, Georgia, in the United States. The incident, which also left the couple's 23-year-old son seriously injured, has shocked the local community. Police have arrested the woman's husband and launched an investigation into the fatal shooting.

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The victim has been identified as Sheetal Wrzesien, 57, an engineering lead at Google. Her husband, Kirk B. Wrzesien, 56, has been charged in connection with her death.

Family dispute suspected behind shooting

According to police, the shooting took place around 8 pm on Tuesday at the family's residence in Smyrna. Officers responded after receiving reports of gunfire and found Sheetal dead inside the house.

Their son, Jayson Wrzesien, 23, was discovered outside the home with gunshot injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Investigators believe a domestic dispute may have led to the shooting, although the exact motive remains unclear. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Kirk Wrzesien has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. A court has denied him bail. The couple also has a daughter, Jessica.

Accomplished career in the tech industry

Sheetal Wrzesien was a respected technology leader with more than two decades of experience in the industry. She served as an engineering lead at Google and had previously held senior technology roles at The Home Depot and The Weather Channel.

A graduate in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Sheetal was recognised for her contributions to software engineering and held two software patents.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, while friends and colleagues have expressed shock over the loss of the accomplished tech executive.