Telangana BJP launched the 'Singareni Bharosa Yatra' to highlight the Centre's allocation of the Tadicherla-2 coal block to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a move leaders said will strengthen the company's financial growth.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President N Ramchander Rao on Monday said the party, in association with the Union Ministry of Coal and Mines, has launched the 'Singareni Bharosa Yatra' to highlight the Centre's allocation of the Tadicherla-2 coal block to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

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Speaking to ANI, Rao said the allocation would strengthen SCCL and support its long-term financial growth. "The BJP Telangana State, along with the Union Ministry for Coal and Mines are taking out Singareni Bharosa Yatra, wherein the Singareni collieries have recently been allotted the Tadicherla-2 block. This is a big leap towards the profit-making unit of Singareni. Today we are visiting all the areas which are covered under the Singareni Collieries belt, and we are going to meet the employees there, and we are going to thank the Prime Minister," he said.

BJP MP DK Aruna also welcomed the Centre's decision, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy had boosted the confidence of Singareni workers through the allocation. "Prime Minister Modi and Coal Minister Kishan Reddy have instilled confidence in Singareni workers by allotting the Tadicherla coal mine to Singareni. This decision not only reassures the workers but will also bring immense benefits to Telangana," she said.

Allegations of Missing Coal

The BJP leaders' remarks come amid reports alleging the disappearance of nearly 40 lakh tonnes of coal, valued at around Rs 1,600 crore, from SCCL.

Last month, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy wrote to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking an urgent inquiry into the allegations and asking the state government to clarify the reported irregularities. Sharing a letter I have written to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, seeking an urgent inquiry into media reports alleging the disappearance of 40 lakh tonnes of coal worth nearly ₹1,600 crore from The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Given the… pic.twitter.com/27V6QnGEM3 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 13, 2026

Speaking to reporters at the time, Reddy said allegations had been raised by employee unions and political parties in Telangana regarding discrepancies in coal accounting. "This isn't a coal scam; an allegation has been made. The employee union has written to me, and some Telangana political parties have also written to me. Some coal isn't being properly accounted for. Coal production is being reported but isn't being seen in the field. Singareni falls under the Telangana government. The central government doesn't have even a one per cent role in it. That's why I've written to the Telangana government and the Chief Minister. Conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations. I've written to the Chief Minister to provide clarity on the matter. This is a minor issue; it's not a scam," he said. (ANI)