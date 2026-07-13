A daring mobile phone snatching attempt aboard a moving train in Bihar ended after alert passengers caught the accused through a coach window and held on to him until the train reached the next station, where he was handed over to the police.

A daring mobile phone snatching attempt aboard a moving train in Bihar ended after alert passengers caught the accused through a coach window and held on to him until the train reached the next station, where he was handed over to the police. A dramatic video capturing the incident has gone viral across social media, drawing widespread attention. The Government Railway Police (GRP) later arrested the accused.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident occurred on the night of July 9 on the Barauni–Katihar railway section. According to the Khagaria GRP, the accused allegedly attempted to snatch a passenger's mobile phone through the window of the Janhit Express while the train was stationed at Mansi railway station.

The theft attempt, however, was swiftly thwarted when passengers inside the coach grabbed one of the man's arms through the window before he could escape. As the train began moving, the accused desperately tried to free himself but failed, leaving him hanging outside the moving train while passengers continued to hold onto his arm.

Police said some of the accused's alleged associates also attempted to rescue him during the journey, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. The passengers maintained their grip until the train reached Khagaria railway station, where they handed the suspect over to the Government Railway Police.

The now-viral video shows the accused dangling outside the moving train as passengers restrain him from inside the coach, a scene that has sparked widespread discussion online.

Khagaria GRP Station House Officer Mohammad Alauddin identified the accused as Mohammad Fakhruddin, alias Chhotu, a resident of Naugachia in Bhagalpur district.

According to the police, Fakhruddin allegedly attempted to snatch the mobile phone while the train was halted at Mansi station. He was subsequently arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Authorities said no injuries were reported to either the passengers or the accused.

The police have urged railway passengers to remain vigilant while travelling and to immediately alert railway authorities or the Government Railway Police in the event of theft or attempted snatching.