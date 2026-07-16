The Delhi Government has designated three courts at the Rouse Avenue District Courts Complex as Special Courts for trying cases investigated under the NIA Act, 2008. These new courts will replace the existing one at Patiala House Courts.

New NIA Special Courts at Rouse Avenue

The Delhi Government has designated three courts at the Rouse Avenue District Courts Complex as Special Courts for trying cases investigated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, 2008. The move has been made under Section 22 of the NIA Act on the recommendation of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

As per a notification issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs on July 7, 2026, the Lieutenant Governor has notified Special Exclusive Court Nos. 04, 05 and 06 at the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex as Special Courts to hear offences covered under the Schedule to the NIA Act. These courts will try cases relating to any or all of the scheduled offences under the Act.

Shift from Patiala House Courts

The notification also states that the Additional Sessions Judge-02 Court at Patiala House Courts, which had been functioning as the designated NIA Special Court since September 12, 2013, will cease to be a Special Court once the newly designated courts at Rouse Avenue become operational through posting or transfer orders issued by the Delhi High Court.

The notification has been issued by Principal Secretary Reetesh Singh in the name of the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Provision for Speedy Trials

The National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, allows State Governments to designate Special Courts, with the recommendation of the Chief Justice of the High Court, for the speedy trial of offences investigated by the NIA and other scheduled offences.

With this notification, the designated NIA trial courts in Delhi will now function from the Rouse Avenue District Courts Complex instead of Patiala House Courts. (ANI)