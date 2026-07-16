Sonam Wangchuk's health is critical on day 19 of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak. Doctors warn of impending multi-organ complications as he has lost over 9 kgs and entered the second stage of starvation.

The health condition of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has taken a perilous turn as his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar entered its 19th consecutive day on Thursday. His attending physician, Dr. Satish Lamba, has sounded an urgent warning regarding impending multi-organ complications if the fast continues.

Protest Demands and Context

Wangchuk commenced his protest on June 28, 2026, joining an ongoing demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The demonstration centres on demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following nationwide examination irregularities and the high-profile NEET paper leak controversy.

Medical Update: Activist's Health Deteriorates

Addressing the media during a medical briefing on Thursday, Dr Lamba detailed the severe physical toll the prolonged fast has taken on the activist's body. Wangchuk's total weight loss has now breached the 9-kilogram mark, bringing his current body weight down to 56.9 kg. Medical personnel are keeping a round-the-clock vigil on his vital parameters.

Vital Signs and Key Metrics

Dr Lamba provided the exact diagnostic breakdown of Wangchuk's current state: "Today, on the 19th day of hunger strike, his total weight loss exceeds 9 kilograms. His blood sugar today is 80 mg/dL, and his pulse is 72 beats per minute. His blood pressure readings are 105/61 mmHg while lying down and 101/65 mmHg while sitting," Dr Lamba reported.

Starvation Stages and Impending Risks

While the medical team noted that Wangchuk's hydration status remains fair and he continues to be mentally alert, his internal biochemistry reveals alarming developments. According to Dr Lamba, the activist has officially transitioned into the second stage of prolonged starvation. "The second stage involves elevated uric acid levels, indicating muscle breakdown and consumption, which has caused the rise in blood uric acid," he explained.

The most critical window of danger lies immediately ahead. The medical team highlighted that the fast is transitioning from fat and muscle consumption to direct stress on vital internal systems. "We now face a potential third stage, which could be alarming, involving organ involvement; for this, we must adopt a 'wait and watch' approach. We are maintaining extra vigilance around the clock," Dr Lamba warned.

Political Solidarity and Support

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit Jantar Mantar today to meet with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to express his solidarity and support the ongoing CJP demonstrations.

Legal Intervention Sought

The escalating medical crisis has prompted immediate legal action. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court officially sought responses from both the Central Government and the Delhi Government regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding urgent medical intervention for the striking activist. During the court proceedings, petitioner Rakesh Kumar Saini pleaded for immediate judicial oversight, submitting that Wangchuk's health had deteriorated considerably owing to the prolonged fast and that immediate judicial intervention was necessary to safeguard his life.

Protest Intensifies with Planned Parliament March

As Wangchuk's fast draws widespread solidarity from public figures and opposition political leaders, the broader protest shows no signs of slowing down. The CJP, which has occupied the Jantar Mantar protest site since June 20, continues to demand accountability from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Education Ministry. To intensify their campaign, the group has announced a massive march to Parliament scheduled for July 20. (ANI)