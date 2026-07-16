Ahead of a key meeting, Karnataka Congress MLAs are lobbying for ministerial posts, urging the high command to prioritise loyalty and long-standing service over caste equations. CM D.K. Shivakumar is set to meet top leaders to finalise the expansion.

MLAs Urge Loyalty Over Caste for Cabinet Berths

Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding cabinet expansion in Karnataka, several Congress MLAs are actively lobbying for ministerial berths and have urged the party high command to rise above caste considerations and prioritise loyalty. Speaking to ANI, Congress MLA Ashok Pattan, while expressing hope ahead of the party high command's meeting on Thursday afternoon, stated that several leaders have urged the top brass not to rely on caste equations, but to look at the sacrifices, long-standing service, and loyalty of party workers. Pattan highlighted his hundred percent loyalty to the party and noted that he is making every effort to secure a ministerial position.

"We have requested our leaders not to depend upon caste. You must look at the sacrifices, how many years they have been working, as well as their loyalty to the party. That is what needs to be considered, and we have submitted our proposal along those lines. I am 100% loyal to the party. If they unnecessarily look at caste and sub-caste, it will result in injustice for us. Let them consider caste, but they should not focus on sub-caste or people who just vote based on caste. Yes, I am 100% seriously trying to become a minister. I think there will be a meeting this afternoon with the party high command," Pattan said.

Another senior Congress MLA, TB Jayachandra, emphasised that honesty, sincerity, and commitment to the party are paramount. He noted that talks regarding the cabinet expansion have been ongoing for a long time and can no longer be avoided. "The party at the highest level will take the decision. It has already been delayed. There is no scope that there will not be an extension; it will be done as early as possible. Honesty, sincerity, and commitment to the party are paramount," Jayachandra told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA C.S. Nadagouda stated that the high command should look toward leaders who can actively work to strengthen the organisation. "As far as my opinion is concerned, I am a senior worker--I have been an MLA six times, contested elections eight times, and worked hard for the party. My opinion is that the party should look at people who can make the organisation strong; the issue of caste and community will have to be looked into later," Nadagouda said.

High Command to Finalise Cabinet Expansion

Amid the cabinet expansion buzz, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar met former CM Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Sources stated that Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are scheduled to meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on July 18. The meeting is expected to focus entirely on the expansion of the Karnataka cabinet, with a final decision likely to be taken after discussions with the party's top leadership.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, Karnataka State Minister Satish Jarkiholi acknowledged the speculation, stating, "There is a saying that it will happen sooner or later." When asked about reports suggesting that senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad might be inducted as a minister, Jarkiholi added, "I don't know about it. The high command will decide."

Party Warns Against Lobbying Amid Public Pressure

Earlier on June 24, the Congress high command issued a stern warning to MLAs, seers, and community leaders against lobbying for ministerial posts in the Shivakumar-led cabinet, asking them to exercise patience.

Despite the warning, several community representatives, religious mutts, seers, and followers have publicly pressed for cabinet berths for their respective MLAs over the past few weeks. Multiple delegations have also met with senior leaders in Bengaluru and Delhi. In Ballari, supporters of Kampli MLA J.N. Ganesh recently staged a march demanding a ministerial post.

A senior AICC functionary commented on the developments, saying, "The party is aware of the aspirations of all legislators. However, decisions will be based on regional balance, social representation, and performance, not pressure tactics."

Following Siddaramaiah's resignation, the current Shivakumar cabinet consists of 14 members, including Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara. In the current setup, Priyank Kharge holds the Home portfolio, while Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, serves as the Minister for Urban Development. (ANI)