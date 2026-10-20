LG Dinesh Sharma wished everyone on Vijayadashami, stressing humanity, moral values, and self-defence. He cited PM Modi's message of harmony. The Prime Minister and President Droupadi Murmu also extended their greetings to the nation.

Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday wished everyone on the occassion of Vijayadashami and conveyed a message of humanity, moral values and self-defence. “The festival of Vijayadashami symbolises the victory of truth over falsehood. It conveys a message for the greater good of humanity, emphasising the importance of upholding moral boundaries (maryada) while also recognising the necessity of self-defence,” he said.

He further said the festival promoted unity and collective celebration, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of harmony and togetherness. “Across India, Vijayadashami is celebrated in a spirit of unity, harmony, and cooperation. Our Prime Minister has also conveyed this same message to the entire nation: for the sake of the country’s prosperity, people should live together in harmony and celebrate all festivals collectively,” Sharma said.

PM Modi, President Murmu Greet Nation

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also wished the people of the country on the occasion, calling for everyone's happiness, prosperity and success. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt greetings of Vijayadashami to you all. May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, imbue everyone's resolve with renewed strength. May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success—this is my sincere wish.”

President Droupadi Murmu also called upon citizens to uphold the cultural values of morality and duty and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a developed nation on the occasion of Vijayadashami. According to a press release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President extended her greetings to Indians living in the country and abroad, highlighting the spiritual and moral significance of the festival.

In her message, Murmu said, “On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad.” The festival of Vijayadashami has a special significance. This festival celebrates the triumph of Dharma and justice over Adharma and injustice," she said. "Indian culture is rooted in the ideals of morality and duty. On this occasion, let us resolve to uphold the noble ideals of our cultural traditions and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a Viksit Bharat. On this sacred occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes for the happiness, good health and well-being of all citizens,” the President said. (ANI)