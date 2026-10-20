Devotees flocked to the Mata Marada Shrine in Udhampur and the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra for Mahanavami and Dussehra. Celebrations were also seen in Assam and Bihar, where a unique cockroach-themed pandal was a key attraction.

Devotees thronged the sacred Mata Marada Shrine in Tehsil Ghordi of Udhampur district on the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri, celebrated as Mahanavami. Situated at an altitude of 2,300 metres, the shrine witnessed devotees visiting to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion. Drone visuals from the Mata Marada Temple showed the shrine and its surrounding area.

Mahanavami marks the ninth day of the Sharadiya Navratri festival, during which devotees across the country visit temples and offer prayers to Goddess Durga.

Festivities Across India

Meanwhile, a heavy rush of devotees was witnessed at the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on the occasion of Dussehra. Pilgrims visited the shrine to offer prayers during the festive period.

In Guwahati, Assam, a large number of devotees thronged the Kamakhya Temple to offer prayers to Goddess Maa Kamakhya during Navratri.

In Katihar, Bihar, a unique cockroach-themed Durga Puja pandal in the Binodpur area emerged as an attraction for visitors during the festive season. The pandal features unconventional decorations, including large artificial spider webs and giant thermocol cockroaches crafted across the structure. The unusual theme has drawn attention from visitors exploring the pandal during the Durga Puja celebrations.

Across different parts of the country, temples and festive installations have been drawing devotees and visitors during the Navratri and Dussehra period.

President Murmu Extends Vijayadashami Greetings

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to Indians on the occasion of Vijayadashami and called upon people to uphold the ideals of India's cultural traditions and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a Viksit Bharat.

In a post on X, the President extended her heartfelt greetings to Indians living in the country and abroad. “On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad,” President Murmu said. (ANI)