Eight people were detained in Meerut after a dispute between two neighbouring families escalated into a shootout. In a separate incident in the same area, police arrested a man for allegedly trying to run over his wife with his car.

Police have detained eight people after two families allegedly exchanged fire following a dispute between neighbours in Fafuda village under the Lohia Nagar police station limits in Meerut, police said.

Argument Escalated into Shootout

According to the Meerut Kotwali Circle Officer Sangram Singh, the dispute began when Arif and Farman, who are neighbours, had an argument at a local village shop. The confrontation escalated into a clash between their families when they were returning home.

Singh said, "Police received information about a shooting in Fafuda village under the Lohia Nagar police station. Local police immediately rushed to the scene and found out that Arif and Farman, who are neighbours, had an argument at a local village shop. When they were returning home, a fight broke out between their families and the women of the house. Both sides then opened fire. The police have detained eight people from the scene."

Further investigation is ongoing.

Man, Female Acquaintance Arrested in Separate Case

Earlier, in a separate incident, Meerut Police arrested a man and his female acquaintance for allegedly attempting to run over his wife with a car following a confrontational argument in the Lohiyanagar police station area. The police have also seized the vehicle used in the crime as legal proceedings move forward.

According to preliminary police findings, the dispute erupted on October 3 when the victim, identified as Sunita, a resident of Kajipur, spotted her husband, Mayank, accompanied by his girlfriend, Mahi. When Sunita confronted her husband and attempted to intervene, an intense altercation broke out between the parties. During the argument, the husband allegedly tried to strike and injure his wife using his automobile before fleeing the scene.

Kotwali Circle Officer (CO) Sangram Singh confirmed the incident and outlined the immediate police intervention following the complaint. "On October 3, an incident came to light under the Lohiyanagar police station, in which Sunita, a resident of Kajipur, saw her husband Mayank with his girlfriend Mahi... When she stopped him, an argument ensued. In response, her husband attempted to run her over with his car to harm her," said Sangram Singh. (ANI)