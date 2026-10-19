A Dandiya night at Noida’s Amrapali Zodiac Society turned chaotic after a car damaged parked vehicles, leaving three people injured. Watch the viral video.

During a Dandiya night celebration at Amrapali Zodiac Society in Noida's Sector 120, a car with dark-tinted windows and no license plate reportedly entered the grounds without authorisation and struck other cars, sparking a fight. According to allegations making the rounds on social media, three persons were hurt in the event.

On October 17, amid the Navratri festivities, the tragedy happened around midnight. The driver allegedly tried to accelerate away as locals tried to stop the automobile, striking individuals and causing damage to parked cars.

Residents and individuals involved in the event quickly got into a physical brawl as a result of the circumstance. Tensions arose in the community as a result of the altercation, with locals voicing worries about car access and security.

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More than a hundred locals allegedly gathered at the Sector 113 police station to demand action after the event. Following efforts by locals, members of the Noida Highrise Federation (NHRF), and members of the Apartment Owners' Association (AOA), a formal complaint was filed over the violence and the claimed damage.

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Nevertheless, more information about these assertions was not readily accessible.

The Amrapali Zodiac Society has previously had security-related problems. A guy who was suspected of rape allegedly ran over a security officer in November 2022 while attempting to escape the authorities.