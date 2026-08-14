Fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya was arrested by the NCB at Delhi airport after being extradited from the UAE. His capture followed an INTERPOL Red Notice, a move hailed by Home Minister Amit Shah as a win for the zero-tolerance drug policy.

Fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya alias Viru alias Basoya was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday.

According to the MHA, Basoya, a resident of Pillanji in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June 2026 following an INTERPOL Red Notice issued at the request of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). His return to India was secured through sustained coordination between Indian agencies and UAE authorities.

"Fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya alias Viru alias Basoya, a resident of Pillanji in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, was taken into custody upon his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, early this morning. Basoya had been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June 2026 pursuant to an INTERPOL Red Notice published at the request of NCB. His return to India was secured through sustained coordination with the UAE authorities by Indian agencies," as per the statement from MHA.

Amit Shah Hails Arrest as 'New Milestone'

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the development in a post on X, calling it a new milestone in the Central government's zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.

HM Shah hailed the work of the Central anti-drug trafficking agency, saying our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law enforcement agencies.

"Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach. Creating a new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, the NCB secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE. By tracing the criminal through a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law," Shah posted on X. (ANI)