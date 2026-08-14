The Delhi High Court received a bomb threat via email, which authorities later deemed to be fake. The bomb squad and sniffer dogs scanned the premises, but nothing suspicious was found. The threatening email was purportedly sent by Babar Khalsa Canada.

Threat Deemed a Hoax

A bomb threat received by the Delhi High Court through email on Friday appeared to be fake, Joint Secretary of the Delhi High Court, Advocate Kunal, said. He added that the bomb squad and sniffer dogs were scanning the entire premises.

The threat was received through email, following which the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court got in touch with the Delhi Police for necessary assistance.

"The bomb threat appears to be fake... Everything is under control. Bomb squad and sniffer dogs are scanning the entire premises. There is no threat as of now," Advocate Kunal told ANI.

Wider Alert and Investigation

According to the Fire Department at least five places have recieved a call of the bomb threat. The Fire department said that Fire Vehicles have reached all the spots, however nothing suspicious has been recovered so far.

Email Linked to Babar Khalsa

The email threat that was recieved, purpotedly originated from Babar Khalsa Canada and contained references to Khalistan. Further information is awaited. (ANI)