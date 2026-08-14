Delhi Police organised a Tricolour rally from Vijay Chowk to India Gate ahead of India’s 80th Independence Day, promoting the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and encouraging citizens to participate in August 15 celebrations.

With India gearing up for the celebration of its 80th Independence Day on August 15, the capital city is now witnessing a number of patriotic programs. One such program has been organized by the New Delhi Zone of the Delhi Police in connection with the Tricolour rally that has been planned as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Rally Flagged Off from Vijay Chowk

The rally was flagged off from Vijay Chowk and it continued all the way till the India Gate. Police vehicles and motorcycles bearing the Tricolour participated in the rally in an effort to spread awareness regarding the national flag and encourage participation in the Independence Day celebrations. The Police Control Room (PCR) vans and bikes too took part in the rally.

ACP Khadak Singh Rawat Explains The Program

Assistant Commissioner of Police Khadak Singh Rawat told ANI that the rally had been organized in connection with Independence Day and its purpose was to spread the message of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.

This, according to him, was meant to instill the spirit of patriotism by encouraging citizens to fly the national flag in their premises in support of the campaign.

25 Mobile Patrol Vehicles Participate In The Rally

As per ACP Rawat, the participants followed the Vijay Chowk to India Gate route and there were 25 mobile patrol vehicles as well as people manning them in the rally.

It can be noted that the police vehicles and motorcycles flew the Tricolour during this rally on the central Delhi route. It has created a patriotic spirit ahead of the national festival.

Delhi Police Boosts Patriotic Spirit Ahead Of National Festival

It must be noted that the above-mentioned event took place in advance of August 15 when the country celebrates its 80th Independence Day. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is one of the important aspects of Independence Day commemorations. Citizens are encouraged to make the national flag an integral part of their homes.

Campaign Launched During Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

It has been mentioned earlier that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The mission is also aimed at increasing awareness regarding the importance of the Tricolour and fostering a spirit of patriotism and participation in nation-building.

Patriotic Message Before August 15

With the march, the Delhi Police has included an outreach program in this year’s Independence Day preparations, taking the Tricolour to many of the significant places in the capital and sending out the message of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar-Ghar Tiranga’.