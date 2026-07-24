A 33-year-old woman was arrested in Secunderabad for allegedly attacking her 57-year-old mother-in-law with a knife over a property dispute. The incident was captured on the home's CCTV, and the victim is now hospitalized. Police have detained the accused, identified as D. Vijayalakshmi.

A 33-year-old lady was taken into custody for reportedly trying to kill her mother-in-law in Secunderabad with a kitchen knife due to a long-standing property dispute. The incident was caught by the home's own security cameras. Chilkalguda police identified the accused as D. Vijayalakshmi, who allegedly attacked her 57-year-old mother-in-law, Devarai Padmavathi, on July 21, causing injuries to her neck and fingers.

The incident takes place in a small, poorly lighted hallway within the residence, as shown in the CCTV tape, which was timestamped at around 3:40 am on July 21. The images appear to show Vijayalakshmi dragging Padmavathi, her mother-in-law, down the hallway beginning at the front entrance. After that, she takes her to a room.

After a while, a man is seen coming inside the house, most probably to check the situation. Police added that after hearing the victim's screams, neighbours went to her help and transported her to Gandhi Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

Within 24 hours of the occurrence, police opened an investigation and detained the suspect.

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Investigators identified a long-running conflict over family property as the motivation for the attack, however more information on the nature of the dispute and the precise sections used against the accused was not immediately available.

Further updates on Padmavathi's condition and the legal proceedings against the accused are awaited.