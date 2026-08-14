Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the TDP coalition government of deteriorating law and order and pursuing vindictive politics. He alleged false cases are being filed against YSRCP leaders, particularly from the BC community.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that law and order has deteriorated in the State and the coalition government is pursuing its vindictive politics but will have to repent in the coming days.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday after meeting party MLA Virupakshi in the local jail, YS Jagan said it has become common in the TDP coalition government to name victims as accused and file false cases against them to gag the opposition, and they have been targeting BCs, who form our support base.

Jagan Alleges Fabricated Cases Against MLA Virupakshi

False cases were filed against Virupakshi, and the Red Book constitution is in full play in booking the sitting MLA, his kin and followers in fabricated cases involving 38 persons and repeating their names to make the list longer. Police gate-crashed into the house of the MLA, destroyed the CC cameras and arrested the people's representative in a nocturnal activity and slapped serious charges on him and others. TDP has stooped to such a level that the ruling party worker tore the robes of his wife and blamed it on the MLA to enable the police to book him under SC ST case. The same police refused to file a case when evidence was shown of the attack on a YSRCP cadre's house, he said, as per a party press release.

'MLA Was Rescuing Party Cadre'

Reddy claimed that the MLA had gone to the rescue of his followers after the police failed to act when the Party worker was being attacked and sent an SOS. While cadre Hari was being ferried by the MLA to safety, TDP goons attacked the car, gravely injuring the MLA's brother.

'BC Leaders Being Targeted'

The Government has been targeting BC leaders one after the other. They have arrested Seridi Apparaju and jailed him after converting a simple road accident case into a case with serious charges. They arrested Mustafa in a tobacco deal on flimsy grounds and made it a case of kidnapping. They also arrested Chinthada Ravi on charges of assaulting a woman SI while he was helping in clearing the mob. The motive has been clear: to trouble the political adversaries by foisting false cases, but days will not be the same, and the people pursuing the Red Book constitution will have to repent in the coming days. Though we have brought in police reforms and initiated police reforms, while I went in to meet the MLA, the police took my photo from an inappropriate angle in a standing posture, he said.