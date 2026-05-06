A violent incident in Hyderabad’s Saroor Nagar area has shocked everyone after a restaurant bill dispute turned ugly, leading to an alleged attack and vandalism by a group of men on staff.

A shocking incident from Hyderabad’s Saroor Nagar area has raised serious concerns after a group of men allegedly attacked restaurant staff following a dispute over a food bill. The incident reportedly took place on May 2 around 9:30 PM, when what began as a routine dining experience quickly escalated into violence.

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Demand for Discount Leads to Escalation

According to reports, four men visited the restaurant and spent nearly two hours enjoying their meal. Their total bill amounted to ₹5,900. When the payment was presented, the group allegedly demanded a steep discount. The staff offered a standard 10% discount, but the customers were not satisfied and insisted on a much larger reduction. When the restaurant employees refused to comply with their demands, the situation turned hostile.

Reinforcements Called and Violence Ensues

The dispute reportedly escalated further when one of the men made a phone call, after which more individuals arrived at the location. The group then allegedly attacked the restaurant owner and staff. Not only did they assault the employees, but they also damaged property inside the restaurant, breaking furniture and other items, causing panic among customers and staff present at the time.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, Hyderabad City Police have initiated an investigation based on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. Authorities have identified some of the accused individuals, and officials confirmed that a few of them reportedly have prior criminal records. Police are now working to trace all those involved and determine the full sequence of events. The case has sparked widespread concern over rising public violence over minor disputes in the city.