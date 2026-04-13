During a routine drunk driving check in Hyderabad, police discovered a doctor's BMW fitted with a dual-number plate system that could flip between a Delhi and a Telangana registration. The driver, who tested positive for alcohol, is suspected of using the modification to evade road tax.

A regular drunk driving check in Hyderabad took an unexpected turn when traffic cops stopped a BMW in Jubilee Hills that had a disguised dual-number plate system. The car, driven by a doctor, was discovered to have two separate registration plates, one from Delhi and one from Telangana, as well as a switch that could flip between them. Police suspect the modification was intended to evade road tax, as the vehicle had reportedly been purchased in Delhi but was being used in Telangana.

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According to The Times of India, the unique configuration was discovered accidently after the car was transported to the police station. When originally halted, the driver, identified as Dr Gautham Reddy, declined to offer information, causing officials to confiscate the automobile and request that he report the next day.

While inspecting the car, a policeman attempting to open the trunk mistakenly pushed a button near the driver's seat. This set off a system that prompted a Delhi registration plate to descend down and cover the Telangana number plate.

Traffic officials stated that the discovery proved purposeful manipulation. The situation was then raised to the law and order police, who opened an investigation. The incident occurred near the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank on the night of April 10. During the routine check, the driver tested positive for alcohol consumption.

Police recorded his blood alcohol content (BAC) at 137 mg per 100 ml of blood, significantly above the permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml under the Motor Vehicles Act. Initially, he was booked only for driving under the influence before further irregularities emerged.

Subsequent investigations led police to the doctor's home in Gandhi Nagar, where they located another BMW with the identical Telangana registration number used as a 'cover' plate on the confiscated car. Officials verified that the Telangana registration number corresponds to a car owned by a member of the doctor's family, raising more doubts about the dual-plate system's purpose.

According to the police, the doctor discovered the notion of flip number plates on social media and purchased the equipment online. The device was later put in the BMW by a Madhapur vehicle accessory shop. While the accused claims the modification was done 'for fun', police believe it was done to avoid paying road tax after moving the car from Delhi to Telangana.

Dr Reddy has been booked on charges of cheating and impersonation, in addition to violations under the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving. Police have stated that the investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of the offence. So far, authorities have not found any pending challans or prior violations linked to the seized vehicle, but further scrutiny is underway.