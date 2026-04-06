A 22-year-old woman approached the Kukatpally police in Hyderabad, accusing her husband and his associates of sexually assaulting her on the night of their wedding.

A 22-year-old woman approached the Kukatpally police in Hyderabad, accusing her husband and his associates of sexually assaulting her on the night of their wedding. The alleged incident, which reportedly occurred in Begumpet last year, has surfaced only now after months of silence.

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Following her complaint, Kukatpally police transferred the case to Begumpet police, as the crime falls under their jurisdiction. A case has been registered under serious charges, including gang rape and administering intoxicants to facilitate the offence. The accused are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them.

According to police sources, the woman, a resident of Kukatpally, lives with her widowed mother and younger sister. The accused, a 28-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, had rented a portion of their house and eventually developed a relationship with her. The two were married on July 28, 2025, at the Kukatpally sub-registrar’s office.

Later that day, the couple shifted to a rented house in Begumpet. That night, the husband allegedly invited five friends under the guise of a celebration. The complainant has stated that alcohol was consumed, and she was also made to drink. She alleges that after she lost consciousness, her husband and his friends sexually assaulted her.

The survivor further claimed that she was threatened with dire consequences if she spoke about the incident. The accused allegedly warned her that her mother and sister would be killed, forcing her into silence for months before she finally gathered the courage to approach the police.