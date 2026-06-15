Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash accused CM Revanth Reddy of creating a false narrative against Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to cover his own governance failures ahead of the GHMC elections, a charge Reddy countered regarding Metro Rail funding.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson NV Subhash, said that the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is "losing his balance" within his own party, the state administration, and among his Cabinet colleagues. BJP leader claimed that the Chief Minister is deliberately projecting a false narrative against Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to deflect public attention from his governance shortfalls ahead of the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

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'Only Agenda is to Talk About Kishan Reddy'

Speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said, "Revanth Reddy, the CM of Telangana, is losing his balance in the party, state, as well as with the Cabinet colleagues, including the officials. Today, while addressing the media, he has only one agenda, and that is to talk about the Union minister Kishan Reddy."

Subhash further dismissed the Chief Minister's allegations that the central government is deliberately stalling the state's progress, attributing the comments to poor internal administrative coordination. "He said that Kishan Reddy is obstructing the development of Telangana projects, which means that Revanth Reddy is not very well informed by his officials. Though we are not in power (in the state), 13.5 lakh crores have been given from the Centre to Telangana for the projects," the BJP spokesperson said.

Centre's Contribution to Hyderabad Infra

Highlighting the infrastructure push given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to the state capital, Subhash pointed out that major public transport milestones were accomplished with central assistance. "Phase 1 of the metro project has been inaugurated by the Modi government. The Central government has already given a nod for phases 2 and 3," he noted.

The BJP spokesperson maintained that the ruling Congress party's sudden escalation of political hostility is a calculated electoral strategy targeted at the urban local body polls. "Revanth Reddy is trying to blame BJP MLAs, MPs and Ministers because of the upcoming GHMC elections. In order to cover up all issues, he is now bringing a new agenda about Union Minister Kishan Reddy obstructing, which is not true. People know very well who has developed the country and the state," Subhash concluded.

CM Reddy Says State Ready to Fully Fund Metro Phase-2

Earliet, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said the Telangana government is ready to fully fund the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project with 100 per cent equity and urged the Centre to immediately issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to facilitate the expansion.

Addressing a press conference today, the CM said that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union ministers - Manohar Lal Khattar and Ashwini Vaishnaw for several times (on May 20 and 21 also ) and urged them to sanction the metro rail expansion project, which was already delayed for years.

L&T Backs Out of Project

CM Revanth Reddy mentioned that the Centre agreed to sanction the Metro Rail phase 2 project with a 50 per cent share of each state and Union Governments after the contract agency L and T company took a back seat. On the advice of the centre, the state government took full control of the Metro Rail. L&T did not agree to the proposal of Metro Rail expansion in view of mounting losses in the first phase project. The agency created Rs 30,000 crore worth of assets and incurred an annual loss of ₹400 crore. The L and T management also refused to undertake future operations and maintenance of the metro rail", the CM said.

After consulting the centre, the State Government took over Metro Rail assets worth Rs 30,000 crore for just Rs 15,000 crore. To clear the L&T Metro's loan amount of Rs 13,600 crore from banks at an interest rate of 8.25 per cent, CM Revanth Reddy said that the government convinced IRFC for funding and secured a loan of Rs 13,600 crore from a Japanese entity at an interest rate of 4 per cent. (ANI)