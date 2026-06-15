NCERT will replace a controversial, shaded depiction of the 'Dancing Girl' figurine in a Class 9 textbook with its original version. The move follows criticism from academicians who termed the altered image an act of censorship.

Following criticism over the shaded depiction of the iconic 'Dancing Girl' figurine in a Class 9 textbook, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to replace the image with the original version in its arts education textbook.

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NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani said that the issue was taken up immediately after it came to the organisation's notice, and the concerned department was directed to review the matter. "As soon as the issue came to notice, the concerned department was directed to look into the matter. Following consultations with experts, the department is replacing the image of the Dancing Girl with its original version. The correction is being implemented immediately in the digital version of the textbook, while the revised print editions will carry the original version of the image," Saklani told ANI.

Criticism Over Altered Depiction

The clarification came after the altered depiction of the renowned Indus Valley Civilisation artefact in the newly introduced textbook drew criticism from academicians, some of whom described it as an act of censorship. The figurine, one of the most celebrated artefacts of the Indus Valley Civilisation, appeared in a darker shade in the textbook, with parts of its torso covered compared to its original form.

Background on the Textbook and Artefact

The image appears in a textbook that is part of NCERT's first-ever arts education series introduced for Classes 1 to 10 under the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The initiative aims to integrate arts education into mainstream schooling. Textbooks from Classes 1 to 9 have been released so far.

The original bronze statuette, discovered at Mohenjo-Daro, stands about 10.5 cm tall and is known for its naturalistic representation. The figure is depicted nude except for multiple bangles on one arm and a necklace. (ANI)