BJP's NV Subhash accused CM Revanth Reddy of making cheap allegations against the Modi govt to hide his failures, slamming him for spreading lies on central funds for Hyderabad Metro and delaying land acquisition for key infrastructure projects.

BJP Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Diversion Tactics

Launching a scathing attack at the state Congress government, BJP State Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge NV Subhash alleged that chief minister Revnath Reddy is making cheap allegations against Union Minister Kishan Reddy and the Modi government only to divert public attention from his own government's failures.

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Subhash, in a statement here, strongly criticised CM Revanth Reddy for spreading lies about the central funds for the development of Hyderabad city.

Hyderabad Metro and Land Acquisition Issues

Subhash clarified that it was the Modi government that provided Rs 1,200 crores of Central funds during the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro and made the 69 km line operational under the PPP model, and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that the Centre has already given approval in principle for Phase Two and is ready to bear 50 per cent of the cost. He pointed out that if the Centre is to release funds, the state government must at least complete land acquisition. But the Revnanth Reddy government failed to acquire land for the project, which shows its incompetence.

Regional Ring Road and Bharatmala Project

Subhash reminded that the Modi government sanctioned Rs.38,297 crores under the Bharatmala Project and the Regional Ring Road (RRR), which is set to become a jewel around Telangana's neck. He stated that while the Centre is ready to lay roads, it is the state Congress government that is delaying the process without acquiring land and letting down the farmers.

Dispute Over Employment Promises

He advised Revanth Reddy, who questions the Centre regarding employment, to stop reading from that old script of lies. He stated that Prime Minister Modi is distributing job appointment letters to lakhs of youth every month across the country through the 'Rozgar Mela', and the Centre has supported Telangana's youth by providing Rs. 86.8 thousand crores under the PM Mudra Yojana. Subhash questioned the Congress government what happened to about the 2 lakh jobs and unemployment allowances they promised to deliver by December.

Kishan Reddy's Contributions and Debate Challenge

Subhash credited Union Minister Kishan Reddy for bringing Rs 1,350 crores for Bibinagar AIIMS, Rs 500 crores for Kazipet Coach Factory, Rs 889 crores for Sammakka Sarakka Tribal University, Rs 5,336 crores for the Railways, and Rs 31,000 crores for National Highways. He challenged Revanth Reddy to come for an open debate on these funds if he has the courage and capability.

Allegations of Governance Failure

Subhash alleged that CM Revanth Reddy has completely lost his grip on the administration and officials, as he himself admitted that no one listens to him. He accused the Congress of ignoring promises made to all sections of society, including the farmers' loan waiver and the Mahalakshmi scheme for women.

Criticism on Education Sector

He criticised Revanth Reddy for "closing down government schools and failing to provide basic amenities to students".

Subhash remarked that the CM is suffering from a 'split personality' mental state where he does not even know what he is talking about. Subhash fired back at the CM for forgetting his responsibilities and targeting Union Minister Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay with false allegations.

Concerns Over 'Fake Votes' and GHMC Elections

Subhash stated that as soon as the SIR process began in Hyderabad, Congress, BRS, and MIM parties worried who had risked national security for votes. He criticised that the people of Hyderabad are bound to expose the Congress party's politics of fake votes in the GHMC elections.

He alleged that the Congress and BRS parties, which survived on illegal immigrants' votes, are now gripped by fear. He asserted that the public is ready to hoist the saffron flag over Hyderabad. (ANI)