Two young girls are in critical condition after a speeding car hit them in Hyderabad's Meerpet area. Police are investigating. In a separate incident, 15 bus passengers sustained minor injuries after a collision with a lorry in Suryapet.

A harrowing road accident late last night has left two young girls fighting for their lives after a speeding vehicle struck them near Gayatri Nagar, within the jurisdiction of the Meerpet Police Station, in Hyderabad, according to police.

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According to authorities, the collision occurred under the cover of darkness when a fast-moving car lost control or failed to slow down, ploughing into the pedestrians. The impact was severe, causing significant injuries to both victims.

Bystanders and local residents rushed to the aid of the girls immediately following the crash. They were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing intensive treatment. Medical officials have described their condition as serious.

The Meerpet Police have secured the scene and are currently reviewing available evidence to identify the driver and the vehicle involved. "This incident happened last night," confirmed a senior police official. "Two girls were injured after a car collided with them. They have been shifted to a hospital for further treatment, and we're currently investigating the matter." Further information on the incident is awaited.

15 Injured in Separate Bus-Lorry Collision in Suryapet

Earlier in a separate incident in Suryapet, 15 passengers were injured after a private travel bus travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh collided with a lorry on the Gudibanda flyover near Kodad in Suryapet district.

According to officials, the accident occurred between 4:45 am and 5 am when the bus rammed into the rear of the truck on the Kodad-Mellachervu route. The bus was carrying 46 passengers at the time of the incident.

The injured passengers were shifted to the Kodad Government Hospital for treatment. Officials said that all passengers are safe and most of the injuries are minor in nature.

A police official confirmed that there were no fatalities in the accident. However, one passenger, a bank employee, suffered a nose fracture, while others sustained minor injuries.

Kodad Police said earlier, "An accident occurred between a private travel bus and a lorry near Gudibanda flyover on the Kodad-Mellachervu route between 4:45 am and 5 am today."

The official further said the bus was en route from Hyderabad to Eluru when it hit the lorry from behind. (ANI)