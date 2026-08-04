A child playing at a condolence gathering in Rajasthan fell into a large pot of boiling lentils. He sustained 90 percent burns and succumbed during treatment.

A five-year-old boy died on Monday after falling into a cauldron of hot lentils being prepared for relatives attending his grandfather's condolence meeting in Bikaner's Udarasar village, located in Shri Dungargarh. The incident took place while the child was playing near the cooking area.

The victim has been identified as Sanket, son of Babulal, according to ASI Rajkumar. The child's grandfather, Kanaram Meghwal, had passed away on July 26. On August 2, the eighth day of the condolence gathering, food was being prepared for the relatives who had assembled to pay their respects.

Lentils were being cooked in a large cauldron, which did not have a lid covering it. While playing, the child was running backwards and accidentally fell into the pot. His screams alerted family members, who rushed to the spot immediately.

Child was running backwards while playing when the accident occurred

The family members quickly pulled Sanket out of the hot lentils and took him to a nearby hospital. Doctors at the facility provided first aid but referred him to PBM Hospital in Bikaner, given the severity of his injuries. The child had suffered approximately 90 percent burns across his body.

He was shifted to PBM Hospital for advanced treatment. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at around 6 pm on Monday. The news of his death has left the family and the local community in deep shock.

According to ASI Rajkumar, the child's father works as a daily-wage labourer. Sanket was the second of three siblings, with a three-year-old sister and a seven-year-old brother. The family had gathered in large numbers to observe the condolence rituals for the grandfather when the tragic incident took place.

Police officials have stated that no foul play is suspected in the matter. The incident appears to be a tragic accident that occurred during the course of the gathering. Authorities have recorded statements from family members and witnesses.

Local residents expressed grief over the loss, describing Sanket as an active and cheerful child. Neighbours said the family was already in mourning following the grandfather's death, and the loss of the child has compounded their sorrow.

The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem procedures were completed. Last rites are expected to be performed on Tuesday. Police have confirmed that they are not pursuing any criminal investigation, as the incident was accidental.