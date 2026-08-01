An Uber driver was praised online after refusing to cancel a ride during torrential rain, with his dedication eventually earning him a generous Rs 2,000 tip from a grateful passenger.

An Uber driver was praised online after refusing to cancel a ride during torrential rain, with his dedication eventually earning him a generous Rs 2,000 tip from a grateful passenger. Sharing the experience on X, the passenger revealed that he had booked an Uber while heavy rain lashed the city. Travelling with his mother, he pleaded with the driver not to cancel the booking despite the challenging weather. Instead of backing out, the driver, identified as Suresh, went above and beyond to complete the trip.

The passenger recalled that Suresh spent nearly 20 minutes on a phone call trying to locate the pickup point and remained patient and composed throughout the journey, which stretched to nearly an hour due to severe flooding and traffic.

"God Bless the @Uber_India driver whom I told not to cancel, as mom was also along. Came searching for us even in mad rains. Even when the fares were those of before the rain," the passenger wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Although the ride itself cost just Rs 279, the passenger felt the driver's determination deserved far more and rewarded him with a Rs 2,000 tip.

"The ride was for a mere Rs. 279. The driver came for us in heavy rains and didn't cancel. When the location was not clear, he asked for the location on WhatApp directly and finally came. Picked us all. Drove his Ertiga in waterlogged roads where the water was till the car bonnet. Dropped me and parents safely home," the passenger said.

"Took him an hour to just drop us six kilometres away but did it without getting bugged. Tipped him well. Gem human," he added.

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The heartwarming post quickly went viral, prompting social media users to applaud both the driver's commitment and the passenger's thoughtful gesture.

"Great guy, kudos to you for tipping him so well," one user wrote.

Another commenter shared a similar experience, saying, "I did the same last year when I had to book an Ertiga just to cross a half-kilometre stretch that was waterlogged up to about half the door height of the car, as that was the only way to get to my house. Tipped him Rs 400 on a Rs 120 bill."

A fourth user added, "I also almost always round up the fare for good Uber drivers who are good and honest."