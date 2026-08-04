The Gujarat Government has announced a new welfare scheme with a Rs 2 crore budget for Scheduled Tribe patients. It aims to provide financial assistance for costly treatments like organ transplants and robotic surgeries, covering costs beyond PMJAY.

The Gujarat Government has announced a new welfare scheme for Scheduled Tribe patients suffering from serious illnesses, allocating Rs 2 crore for the financial year 2026-27 to help financially weaker tribal families access costly and advanced medical treatment, as per the release.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Government has extended health security to thousands of tribal families through this new scheme. The Tribal Development Department, led by Tribal Development Minister Shri Nareshbhai Patel and Minister of State PC Baranda, has granted administrative approval for its implementation.

Scheme Details and Coverage

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the resolution of the Tribal Development Department, the State Government has introduced this life-saving scheme for tribal families titled 'Scheme to Provide Assistance for Organ Transplants of Kidney, Liver, Heart, Pancreas, etc., and for Operations Including Robotic Surgeries for Patients Belonging to the Scheduled Tribe Community of the State.'

The scheme will provide financial assistance for complex organ transplants as well as advanced robotic surgeries for serious illnesses. The Government has approved a budget of Rs. 2.00 crore for the first year of the scheme.

For the effective implementation of this State Government scheme, the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC), located within the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital campus, has been appointed as the nodal agency.

Financial Assistance Mechanism

The main provision of this scheme is that, after deducting the assistance available to the patient under Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY) or the MA Card, the remaining additional expenditure will be covered under this scheme.

The resolution provides two examples regarding the assistance, as mentioned below.

Treatment at a Government Hospital (IKDRC)

For example, treatment at a Government Hospital (IKDRC): If the total cost of an organ transplant at IKDRC is Rs. 6.00 lakh and Rs. 3.00 lakh is covered under PMJAY, then the remaining Rs. 3.00 lakh will be provided as assistance under this scheme.

Treatment at a Private Hospital

Treatment at a Private Hospital: If an organ transplant at a private hospital costs Rs. 10.00 lakh, but the approved rate for the same procedure at the Government hospital (IKDRC) is Rs. 6.00 lakh, then after deducting the PMJAY assistance of Rs. 3.00 lakh, the beneficiary will be eligible for assistance of up to Rs. 3.00 lakh, limited to the approved Government rate.

Eligibility and Application Procedure

According to the eligibility, conditions, and procedure for availing the benefit. The beneficiary must belong to the Scheduled Tribe community of Gujarat and submit a valid caste certificate.

The patient must also hold a PMJAY or MA Card under the Government of India's Ayushman scheme.

To avail the benefit, the patient must compulsorily approach IKDRC. Even if the treatment is to be undertaken at a private hospital, financial assistance will not be granted without prior approval from IKDRC. Clinical approval from the IKDRC Transplant Committee will also be mandatory.

The organ donor may belong to any community; however, the financial assistance under the scheme will be available only to the tribal organ recipient.

School children are not separately covered under this scheme, as they are already entitled to completely free treatment under the School Health Programme.

Transparency and Monitoring

To prevent corruption and financial irregularities, the entire process will be conducted online. Financial assistance under the scheme will be disbursed through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system or the CM Dashboard Portal at intervals prescribed by the Government.

In addition, periodic Social Audits and Third Party Verification will be conducted to ensure proper monitoring of the scheme, and the reports will be submitted to the State Government. (ANI)