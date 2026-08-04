Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal mourned the demise of former Governor DY Patil. They hailed the Padma Shri awardee as a visionary educationist and public servant whose work in various fields touched millions.

Senior leaders of the Indian National Congress, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the demise of Padma Shri DY Patil, former Governor, veteran educationist and noted social worker, and paid tributes to his contribution to education, public service and nation-building. The Congress leaders described Patil as a visionary educationist and a committed public servant whose work in the fields of education, healthcare and social welfare touched the lives of millions across the country.

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the demise of DY Patil was "extremely heartbreaking" and remembered his lasting contribution to the fields of education and public service. "The news of the demise of former Governor, renowned educationist, and social worker Dr. D. Y. Patil ji is extremely heartbreaking. His contributions in the fields of education and public service will always remain memorable. I express my deepest condolences to all the grieving family members, well-wishers, and supporters," Gandhi wrote on X.

Kharge Hails 'Visionary Educationist'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to the departed leader, saying the country had lost a visionary educationist, a "people-centric" leader and a distinguished social worker whose life reflected the highest ideals of public service. "With the passing of Padma Shri Dr. D. Y. Patil, Maharashtra along with the entire nation has lost a visionary educationist, a people-centric leader, and a social worker. Dr. Patil's entire life was a symbol of the highest values of public service. His journey, which began as a grassroots people's representative, reached the pinnacle of constitutional office as Governor," Kharge said in a post on X.

Kharge further highlighted Dr Patil's lifelong loyalty to the party, noting, "Throughout his long public life, he remained steadfastly committed to the ideologies, traditions, and values of the Indian National Congress. Through his work, he earned the respect and affection of people from all walks of life, transcending political boundaries." The Congress President also emphasised Dr Patil's institutional legacy, saying, "Through the pioneering institutions he established in the fields of education, healthcare, sports, and social work, he illuminated the lives of millions of students and citizens. On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family."

KC Venugopal Expresses Condolences

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal also condoled the demise of the former Governor and described him as a distinguished educationist, philanthropist and public servant who dedicated his life to serving the nation. "Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of veteran educationist, philanthropist and former Governor Dr. DY Patil ji. His contributions in the academic and social sectors touch the lives of millions, and he will always be revered for dedicating his life to the nation. Our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace," Venugopal stated. (ANI)