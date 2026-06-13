Telangana DGP CV Anand inspected rain-hit areas in Hyderabad to review measures for waterlogging and traffic. He directed police to clear bottlenecks, coordinate with civic bodies, and remain on high alert to ensure public safety.

DGP Inspects Rain-Affected Areas

In view of the heavy rains that lashed Hyderabad and several other parts of Telangana, Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand inspected rain-affected areas, including Malkampeta Cheruvu tolichowki area, to assess the ground situation and review measures being taken to address waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

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During the visit, the DGP held discussions with Cyberabad CP Ramesh regarding the prevailing conditions and the steps being taken to ensure public safety and smooth traffic movement in the affected areas, according to an offical release.

Directives Issued to Police Force

The DGP directed police officials to take immediate measures to prevent water stagnation on roads, clear traffic bottlenecks, and coordinate closely with civic authorities for the swift restoration of normalcy. He emphasised the importance of continuous monitoring of vulnerable locations and deploying adequate personnel at critical junctions to regulate traffic and assist commuters, the release stated.

DGP Anand also instructed all police officers across Hyderabad and other rain-affected districts of the state to remain on high alert and be fully prepared to respond to any emergency situation arising due to heavy rainfall. He directed field officers to maintain close coordination with district administrations, disaster response agencies, and municipal authorities to ensure timely assistance to the public.

Advisory for Citizens

The DGP advised citizens to exercise caution during travel, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow official advisories issued by the police and other authorities, the release noted.

He reiterated that the Telangana Police are closely monitoring the situation and are committed to ensuring public safety, effective traffic management, and prompt emergency response during the ongoing monsoon conditions. (ANI)