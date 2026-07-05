Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta questions Mamata Banerjee's competence after Chandrima Bhattacharya's resignation, asking why everyone is leaving the party. He also took a veiled jibe at Abhishek Banerjee, hinting at internal dissent.

A day after Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned from all party posts, suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Riju Dutta on Sunday questioned, "Why is everyone leaving the party" and the competence of Mamata Banerjee to keep "everyone together". He also took a veiled attack at TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, without mentioning his name.

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"The fact is that someone or the other is leaving 'Didi' every day, while her entire team is busy labelling everyone else as traitors, dishonest, and so on... Why is everyone leaving? That is the question that arises. Everyone has allegations against one specific individual. Why isn't that person being sidelined?... If everyone is a traitor or dishonest, then questions inevitably arise about your own competence, whether you are incapable of running the party or unable to keep everyone together..." he told ANI.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, in a major setback to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) amid an escalating internal feud, the party's State President and former Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned from all party posts.

Saugata Roy slams Bhattacharya for 'betrayal'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Sunday said that Chandrima Bhattacharya betrayed party chief Mamata Banerjee's trust and failed her responsibilities by not opposing "outsiders" who tried to take over the party office, adding that no one attempted to stop her departure due to internal anger over her actions.

He told ANI, "Chandrima Bhattacharya was the TMC president of the state. Outsiders came and tried to take over the office. At that time, Chandrima Bhattacharya was in the office, but she did not object to it. She did wrong by not doing so. She did not fulfil her responsibility. Therefore, there was anger among the people inside the party".

"She left the party herself. We did not try to stop her. Mamata Banerjee had given her many positions. Even after losing one election, she was brought back by winning from another seat, but she betrayed the trust," he added.