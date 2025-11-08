A 43-year-old Nigerian national, Johnkennedy Chukwuemeka Okoro, was apprehended and deported by the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) for overstaying in India with an expired visa and passport and for alleged drug trafficking.

Illegal Stay and Criminal Involvement

Acting on credible information, the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) apprehended a Nigerian national and deported him to his native country for overstaying in India and allegedly indulging in illegal activities detrimental to national security. The accused has been identified as Johnkennedy Chukwuemeka Okoro, also known as Hopy Cup and Jeksa, aged 43, a native of Imo State, Nigeria.

According to Hyderabad City Police, Okoro arrived in Mumbai in 2012 on a business visa and was engaged in the garment business. However, investigations revealed that both his passport and visa had expired long ago, and he had been residing in India illegally while frequently travelling between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Upon inquiry, it was revealed that his passport and visa had expired. The foreign national in question frequently travelled between Bangalore and Hyderabad and had been residing in India illegally. Moreover, he became involved in drug-peddling activities to earn easy money," the police said.

Apprehension and Verification

Officials said that Okoro was apprehended while moving suspiciously within the limits of the Asif Nagar Police Station. Although no drugs were found in his possession at the time of his arrest, authorities verified that he had overstayed in India and was allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

"With the cooperation of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), efforts were made to ascertain his true identity and verify the details of his passport and visa. It was found that he had originally entered India on a business visa in 2012; however, both his visa and passport have since expired, and he has been overstaying in the country illegally without returning to his home nation," the release stated.

Deportation and H-NEW's Crackdown

The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing, in coordination with the FRRO, completed the deportation process and sent the accused back to Nigeria. Since its inception, H-NEW has apprehended and deported 22 foreign nationals residing illegally in India -- 10 of whom were deported this year alone for overstaying their visas and possessing expired passports.

"In close coordination with the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), H-NEW has successfully facilitated the deportation of all apprehended individuals to their respective native countries, ensuring strict compliance with immigration laws and reinforcing national security efforts," the police added.

Police Appeal to Public

Appealing to the public, Hyderabad Police said, "In recent times, some foreigners are coming to India from various countries on Medical Visa, Student Visa and Business Visa, etc. Even after the expiry of the passport and visa, they are staying in India and indulging in illegal activities, i.e., transporting, supplying and selling various types of drugs in India, resulting in drug abuse and consequent addiction is rising in society, leading to disastrous consequences for the family as a unit and the society in general."

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) urged citizens to refrain from substance abuse and advised parents to keep a watch on their children's activities. "Any information pertaining to drug abuse may be given at mobile number 8712661601 to the HNEW team. Let's work together to secure a Drug Free Hyderabad City," the statement read.

The operation was carried out by Inspector of Police S. Bala Swamy, Sub-Inspector B. Manoj Kumar, and staff of H-NEW under the supervision of Y.V.S. Sudheendra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force/HNEW, Hyderabad City. (ANI)