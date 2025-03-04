Himani Narwal case: 5 recent shocking murders in India involving bodies chopped up to escape law

Recent gruesome murders in India include Himani Narwal, Shraddha Walkar, and Mahalakshmi, among others, with killers using shocking methods to dispose of bodies.

Himani Narwal, a law student and active Congress worker, was recently murdered and her body was discovered in a suitcase on Saturday. She was allegedly killed by Sachin, a married man who was in a relationship with her.CCTV footage has surfaced showing accused Sachin carrying a suitcase allegedly containing the body of Himani. The Haryana Police arrested Sachin on Monday for allegedly strangling Himani with a mobile charger wire after a dispute at her home in Rohtak. He then stuffed her body into a suitcase and dumped it near Sampla bus stand in an attempt to mislead investigators.

The footage, which has gone viral, reportedly captures Sachin lugging the black suitcase out of Himani’s residence before boarding an auto-rickshaw. According to the police, the unsuspecting auto driver had no idea that the suitcase contained a body. Once he reached his intended drop-off point, Sachin abandoned the suitcase before fleeing.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the murder. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) K K Rao, while briefing the media, described the case as one with “few clues” initially. However, police swiftly identified the victim and tracked down Sachin using intelligence inputs, eventually arresting him in Delhi.

Himani Nariwal case joins a list of other cases where killers chopped up the body of their victims in a bid to escape law. Let's look at a list of such brutal crimes in recent past that shocked the conscience of humanity.

Shraddha Walkar murder

Aaftab Poonawala, a 28-year-old food blogger, brutally murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 27, on May 18, 2022, in Delhi. The couple had been together since 2018, but their relationship was marred by violence, with Shraddha confiding in friends that Aaftab would often beat her.

The murder was premeditated, with Aaftab inspired by the TV series "Dexter". He strangled Shraddha during an argument and then dismembered her body into 35 pieces, charring her face to conceal her identity. Aaftab stored the body parts in a 300-liter fridge and disposed of them individually in the Chhatarpur forest over 18 days, avoiding suspicion by doing so at 2 AM every night.²

The case came to light six months later when Shraddha's father lodged a missing person's complaint after learning from her friends that they had lost contact with her for over two-and-a-half months. Aaftab was arrested by the Delhi Police on November 12, 2022. Shraddha's father has demanded the death penalty for Aaftab.

Aaftab's actions were carefully planned to avoid detection. He used Shraddha's social media accounts and paid her credit card bills till June 2022 to create the illusion that she was still alive. The police investigation revealed that Aaftab had watched crime movies and web series to prepare for the murder.

Murder by 'butcher' boyfriend

In 2024, a gruesome murder took place in Jharkhand's Khunti district, where a 25-year-old butcher, Naresh Bhengra, allegedly strangled his 24-year-old live-in partner and chopped her body into 40-50 pieces. The accused was arrested after the police discovered the crime, which was initially exposed when a stray dog was found with human body parts near Jordag village on November 24.

Bhengra had been in a live-in relationship with the victim in Tamil Nadu for two years. However, he secretly married another woman in Jharkhand and returned to Tamil Nadu without his new wife. When the victim pressured him to return to Khunti, Bhengra took her to a forest near his home, where he raped and strangled her with her dupatta. He then dismembered her body and left the pieces in the forest for wild animals to consume.

Wife's body chopped up and cooked in pressure cooker

Recently, a chilling crime has come to light in Hyderabad, where a 45-year-old security guard, Guru Murthy, allegedly confessed to killing his wife, Venkata Madhavi, 35, and attempting to cover up the crime by dismembering her body and boiling the parts in a pressure cooker.

The incident began to unravel on January 16, when Madhavi's family reported her missing. As the police launched an investigation, they grew suspicious of Guru Murthy, Madhavi's husband and a former soldier working with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

When questioned by the police, Guru Murthy allegedly provided a detailed account of the gruesome crime.

Woman's chopped up and dumped in suitcase

Chennai Police have launched an investigation into the gruesome discovery of a woman's chopped-up body found in a suitcase in the Thoraipakkam area in September 2024. The incident came to light on Thursday when a local resident alerted the authorities about an abandoned suitcase with blood dripping from it.

The police promptly responded to the call, made around 5:30 am, and recovered the suitcase, which contained the dismembered body of a woman identified as Deepa from Madhavaram.

As part of their investigation, the police have detained a man named Mani, who resides approximately 100 meters away from the spot where the suitcase was found. The authorities have also obtained CCTV footage from the area, which will aid in their inquiry.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted on the victim's body, and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Deepa's death and identify the perpetrator(s) involved.



Nepali woman's body found dismembered in fridge

In another 2024 crime, the body of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi, a Nepalese native, was found dismembered into over 40 pieces and stored in the refrigerator of her residence in Bengaluru's Vyalikaval police limits on Saturday afternoon.

Mahalakshmi, who had been estranged from her husband Hemanth Das since early this year, lived in a single-bedroom house on the first floor of a three-storeyed building on Pipe Line Road. Her four-year-old daughter resided with Das, who works at a mobile accessory shop in Nelamangala.

Every fortnight, Das would visit Mahalakshmi's house with their daughter, allowing her to spend time with the child. On Saturday, when Mahalakshmi failed to answer her phone, her sister and mother, who reside in the same building, grew concerned and used a spare key to enter her house.

Upon entering, they were met with a sticky floor and a foul odor. Blood and body fluids were seen seeping from the refrigerator, prompting them to open it. The horrific discovery of Mahalakshmi's body parts inside the fridge sent her mother screaming in horror, and the police were immediately alerted.

According to the police, Mahalakshmi's phone had been switched off since September 2, fueling concerns among her family members. The investigation is ongoing, with the police working to determine the circumstances surrounding Mahalakshmi's brutal murder.

