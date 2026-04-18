A moving private bus caught fire in Hyderabad's KPHB area on Friday night. Fire services quickly arrived and extinguished the blaze. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the authorities.

A moving private travel bus caught fire under the limits of KPHB Police Station in Hyderabad on Friday night. Fire services promptly rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames, with no casualties reported in the incident.

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Fire Department's Swift Response

According to fire officials, the control room received a distress call at 10:46 PM, following which a fire tender was immediately dispatched to the spot to contain the blaze.

A Fire Department official said, "We received a fire call at 10:46 PM. One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties reported. We will provide more details later."

Investigation into Cause of Fire

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Authorities are conducting a detailed inspection to ascertain whether a technical fault, an electrical short circuit, or any other factor led to the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)