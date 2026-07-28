Ahead of the holy month of Shravan, devotees are flocking to the Koteshwar Dham temple in Rudraprayag. The state, under CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, has completed all arrangements for the annual Kanwar Yatra, ensuring a safe pilgrimage.

Ahead of the holy month of Shravan, a large number of devotees are thronging the Koteshwar Dham temple in Rudraprayag on Tuesday to offer prayers and perform Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva.

Speaking to ANI, Mahant of Koteshwar Temple, Shivanand Giri, said devotees from different parts of the country visit Uttarakhand during the holy month of Shravan to worship Lord Shiva. "During the holy month of Shravan, people visit the land of Uttarakhand. Pilgrims travel from far and wide to visit Kedarnath and the numerous smaller temples across Uttarakhand to worship the Lord. In this same spirit, devotees have been visiting the Koteshwar temple, located near the Rudraprayag district headquarters," he said.

He further said, "Scriptures state that during the month of Shravan, one should worship the Shivlinga ten million times."

State prepares for Kanwar Yatra

Meanwhile, the state prepares to welcome pilgrims for the Kanwar Yatra, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami saying on Monday that all arrangements for the annual pilgrimage have been completed and the state is ready to welcome devotees to "Devbhoomi".

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said he has personally reviewed arrangements for the pilgrimage, including facilities for collecting holy water, cleanliness, accommodation, transport and security. "Preparations are complete, and we will welcome all the Kanwariyas to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. I have personally held meetings to oversee all arrangements--be it the designated spots for collecting holy water, cleanliness, accommodation, transport, or security. We have deployed the Water Police and have also diverted traffic across various routes to ensure no one faces inconvenience. At the same time, I urge everyone to adhere to the pilgrimage guidelines. We have made every effort to ensure your yatra is pleasant and safe. I welcome everyone and extend my best wishes,' CM Dhami said.

Dhami also issued a stern warning against any disruption during the yatra."Whoever violates law and order or creates disruptions will face strict legal action," he added. (ANI)