In a remarkable act of bravery in Hyderabad, an auto driver named Mohammed Zaher witnessed a chain-snatching and pursued the accused. He intentionally crashed his auto into the snatcher's bike to stop him and held the culprit until police arrived, later receiving an award for his courage.

In a remarkable act of courage captured on camera, an auto driver in Hyderabad risked his life to stop an alleged chain-snatcher by crashing his car into the accused's bike. The Goshamahal Police Station is responsible for the event, which happened on March 4 in the crowded Begum Bazaar neighbourhood close to Jinsi Chouraha. The accused, Mohammed Sohel from Dabeerpura, is said to have tried to steal a gold necklace from Manju Omlata as she and her daughter-in-law were on a morning stroll close to a nearby school.

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The accused attempted to escape after attacking the victim, according to the CCTV footage, but lost control of his scooter and crashed down the road. Mohammed Zaher, an automobile motorist who had already passed the location, saw the disturbance in his side-view mirror at this same time.

The choice that followed was made in a single second and has received widespread applause. Zaher swiftly spun his auto around and started pursuing the suspect. He boldly crashed his auto into the accused's scooter, knocking him down and making it impossible for him to flee.

When the accused reportedly struck Zaher with a stick, the situation worsened despite the threat. Unfazed, the driver refused to back down and kept restraining him until patrolling police officers showed up and arrested the accused.

Zaher allegedly calmly departed the scene following the event without waiting for praise or compensation, a revelation that has shocked many on the internet. Police were only able to locate and identify him later on with the use of CCTV video and the car's registration number.

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How Did Police React?

The brave deed was quickly acknowledged. Zaher was subsequently congratulated at the TGICCC in Banjara Hills by Commissioner of Police V. C. Sajjanar, who gave him a certificate of recognition and a cash prize for his valour.

The incident's gravity was further increased when police officers disclosed that the accused is a notorious rowdy-sheeter with about 16 criminal complaints filed against him across many police stations.

The CCTV clip, which has now gone viral on social media, has been praised for Zaher's bravery and fast thinking. Many have described his actions as an uncommon instance of a civilian acting decisively to stop a crime without considering his personal safety.