Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad man beheads friend for texting his partner; rips out his heart, chops private parts

     A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his friend for texting and making calls to his girlfriend, who was previously in a relationship with the victim. Police launched a detailed investigation after registering a case on the accused's statement and recovered the body to shift it to a local government hospital for autopsy.
     

    Hyderabad man beheads friend for texting his partner rips out his heart chops private parts cops gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    A 22-year-old man in Hyderabad allegedly killed his friend for messaging and talking to his girlfriend, police said. The accused is charged of beheading the deceased, taking out his friend's heart, and chopping off his fingers and privates. Later, he entered the police office to turn himself in. According to reports, the victim was previously in a relationship with the girlfriend of the accused.

    The police recovered the victim’s body and shifted it to a local government hospital for further procedures. The cops initiated a case against the accused and conducted a thorough probe.

    Also read | Viral Video: Korean Embassy staff's 'Naatu Naatu' dance earns praise from PM Modi

    The girl, Harihara Krishna, and Naveen all attended the same university. The two men fell in love with the girl. The two began dating after Naveen first showed her his affection. After the pair split up a few years later, the girl started dating Harihara Krishna after he proposed to her, according to the cops, who spoke to ANI.

    It was revealed by the authorities that Naveen continued to text and contact the girl after they broke up, which greatly irritated Krishna. The accused waited for more than three months for an opportunity.

    On February 17, when the two men got into a fight over the issue, Krishna allegedly choked Naveen to death. Police added that the accused separated victim's head, removed his private parts, heart, and chopped fingers. "The accused allegedly took pictures and sent them to his girlfriend on WhatsApp," the police said, adding that a detailed probe into the matter is underway.

    Also Read: Maharashtra: Farmer in Solapur shockingly earns only Rs 2.49 net profile on sale of 512 kg onions

    (with PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Korean Embassy's 'Naatu Naatu' dance

    Viral Video: Korean Embassy staff's 'Naatu Naatu' dance earns praise from PM Modi

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ahead of CBI questioning in excise policy case

    'Do not care even if I have to go to jail...' Delhi Dy CM Sisodia ahead of CBI questioning on excise policy

    Its official Seven wonders of Karnataka unveiled by CM Bommai; actor Ramesh Aravind lauds moment of glory snt

    It's official! Seven wonders of Karnataka unveiled by CM Bommai; actor Ramesh Aravind lauds moment of glory

    Bengaluru Miscreant threatens resident for smoking inside car; extorts Rs 95,000 and 30 grams gold snt

    Bengaluru: Man threatens to get resident arrested for smoking inside car; extorts Rs 95,000, 30 grams gold

    Meghalaya stoles, Nagaland shawls: Exploring the rich history of PM Modi's gifts to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz snt

    Meghalaya stoles, Nagaland shawls: Exploring the rich history of PM Modi's gifts to German Chancellor

    Recent Stories

    Is Drake to QUIT music industry? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Drake to QUIT music industry? Here's what we know

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23, CRY vs LIV: You feel something is not right - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool held goalless by Crystal Palace-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'You feel something is not right' - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool held goalless by Crystal Palace

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Korean Embassy's 'Naatu Naatu' dance

    Viral Video: Korean Embassy staff's 'Naatu Naatu' dance earns praise from PM Modi

    How much did Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding COST? Here's the break-down RBA

    How much did Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding COST? Here's the break-down

    football Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon Dor 2023 - Supporters go berserk after Portuguese slams 2nd Al-Nassr hat-trick-ayh

    'Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon D'or 2023' - Supporters go berserk after Portuguese slams 2nd Al-Nassr hat-trick

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon