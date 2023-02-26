Hyderabad man beheads friend for texting his partner; rips out his heart, chops private parts

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his friend for texting and making calls to his girlfriend, who was previously in a relationship with the victim. Police launched a detailed investigation after registering a case on the accused's statement and recovered the body to shift it to a local government hospital for autopsy.

A 22-year-old man in Hyderabad allegedly killed his friend for messaging and talking to his girlfriend, police said. The accused is charged of beheading the deceased, taking out his friend's heart, and chopping off his fingers and privates. Later, he entered the police office to turn himself in. According to reports, the victim was previously in a relationship with the girlfriend of the accused.

The girl, Harihara Krishna, and Naveen all attended the same university. The two men fell in love with the girl. The two began dating after Naveen first showed her his affection. After the pair split up a few years later, the girl started dating Harihara Krishna after he proposed to her, according to the cops, who spoke to ANI.

It was revealed by the authorities that Naveen continued to text and contact the girl after they broke up, which greatly irritated Krishna. The accused waited for more than three months for an opportunity.

On February 17, when the two men got into a fight over the issue, Krishna allegedly choked Naveen to death. Police added that the accused separated victim's head, removed his private parts, heart, and chopped fingers. "The accused allegedly took pictures and sent them to his girlfriend on WhatsApp," the police said, adding that a detailed probe into the matter is underway.

(with PTI inputs)