Uttarakhand disaster management authority has directed all dams to mandatorily share reservoir water levels, inflow, and outflow data twice daily at 8 am and 8 pm, and provide prior intimation before any water is released during the monsoon.

Uttarakhand Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman on Wednesday directed all major dams and barrages across the state to mandatorily share updated information on reservoir water levels, inflow, outflow and discharge with the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) every day at 8 am and 8 pm, a release said.

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Strengthened Monsoon Monitoring and Coordination

The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting chaired by Vinod Kumar Suman at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) at USDMA. He instructed officials from the concerned departments and hydropower projects to further strengthen coordination and monitoring mechanisms during the monsoon season.

Suman directed that whenever water is proposed to be released from any dam or barrage, prior intimation must be provided to the State Emergency Operations Centre as well as the respective district administration. He said the information should include the estimated time the released water would take to reach downstream areas, the expected rise in river water levels and the likely impact on affected regions to enable authorities to issue timely warnings and take precautionary measures to safeguard people living in vulnerable areas, it added.

Technological Upgrades for Early Warning

The Secretary also instructed all hydropower projects to share real-time data from river water level sensors and discharge monitoring systems with USDMA through API integration under the Early Warning System. He further directed all hydropower projects and dam authorities to expand the network of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) and Early Warning Systems in their respective areas.

Tehri Hydro Power Corporation was specifically asked to increase the number of Automatic Weather Stations in its operational area to 25 to ensure more accurate and comprehensive weather data.

Ensuring Operational Readiness

Suman emphasised the need for close coordination between upstream and downstream dams and barrages within the same river basin. He directed all projects to regularly exchange information on water levels, rainfall, discharge and other critical parameters to ensure coordinated action during emergencies.

Equipment and Infrastructure Preparedness

Additional Chief Executive Officer (Administration) Prakash Chandra directed all projects to conduct regular testing of discharge sirens, warning systems and monitoring sensors to ensure they remain fully operational. He stressed that the reliability of technical equipment is crucial during the monsoon and that any deficiencies should be rectified without delay, it added.

Joint Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Kumar Punetha instructed officials to ensure advance deployment of essential machinery and equipment in flood-prone and vulnerable areas and directed departments to strengthen drainage systems and complete preparedness measures to prevent waterlogging during heavy rainfall. (ANI)