HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to fill vacant posts in the Rural Development department. He criticized replacing MNREGA, which imposes a 10% financial burden on the state, and pledged funds for Panchayat Ghars and SHG empowerment.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that the State Government is making concerted efforts to strengthen the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, recognizing its pivotal role in the holistic development of rural Himachal Pradesh. Presiding over a departmental review meeting here, he said that vacant posts in the department are being filled on a priority basis to enhance administrative efficiency, adding that more recruitments would be undertaken in the coming period, a release said.

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Concerns over MNREGA Discontinuation

The CM reiterated that the discontinuation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and the implementation of the VB-G- RAM-G scheme are not in the interest of the State. He pointed out that under MNREGA, the Central Government provided 100 per cent funding, whereas under the new scheme, the State Government is required to bear 10 per cent of the expenditure. This, he said, would place an additional financial burden on the State's limited resources. He added that the issue would be taken up with the Central Government.

Infrastructure Development and Funding

Sukhu said that the State Government would provide Rs 30 crore to complete the ongoing construction of Panchayat Ghars across the State. He also directed that additional funds be provided for the completion of the District Panchayat Resource Centre at Una.

Empowering Rural Women and SHGs

Highlighting the government's commitment to empowering rural women, the Chief Minister said that financial assistance is being extended to Self Help Groups (SHGs) to strengthen their livelihoods. He informed that 310 SHGs have already received credit assistance amounting to Rs 65.56 lakh, release said.

To provide better marketing opportunities for SHG products, a Himachal Hat is under construction in Shimla, while showrooms are also being established at Pandoh and Kullu. A similar showroom is already operational in Dharamshala. He further said that food vans have been provided to SHGs to promote their enterprises and more such vehicles would be distributed in the future.

Directives for Effective Implementation

Reviewing the progress of various departmental schemes, the Chief Minister directed officers to expedite their implementation to ensure that benefits reach the intended beneficiaries in a timely manner. He also instructed the Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, to integrate all flagship schemes of the department with the Chief Minister's Dashboard for effective online monitoring.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Secretary C Paulrasu, Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Singhmar, Director Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Raghav Sharma, and other senior officers were present during the meeting. (ANI)