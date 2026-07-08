Gujarat has appointed 449 new Unarmed Police Sub Inspectors. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged them to serve with dedication, while Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi announced a major plan to recruit 50,000 more police personnel by 2033.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday urged the newly appointed Unarmed Police Sub Inspectors to serve with dedication, integrity and a spirit of public service while upholding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Nagrik Devo Bhava" and "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." To further strengthen law and order in the State, 449 more Unarmed PSIs have been appointed to the Gujarat Police Force. An appointment letter distribution ceremony for these newly appointed officers was held in Gandhinagar, said a release. Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi was present on the occasion and encouraged the newly appointed officers.

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CM Emphasises Police's Role in State's Development

Addressing the newly appointed Police Sub-Inspectors, the Chief Minister said that no state can achieve development without peace and security. He added that Gujarat's reputation as a national role model and a global destination for investment, trade and industry has been made possible by the strong contribution of the police force in maintaining law and order. He emphasised that, "You have now joined the police force, and it is your responsibility to serve society in a manner that brings pride to your family, your community and the nation."

He added that the police hold a respected place in society, and their very presence gives people confidence that justice will be served. The Chief Minister said that the good work of even one police officer enhances the reputation of the entire department. He urged the newly appointed officers to learn from such examples and strengthen the image of the Gujarat Police through their work.

Deputy CM Announces Major Recruitment Drive and Initiatives

Welcoming the 449 newly appointed Unarmed Police Sub Inspectors to the Gujarat Police family, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulated them and said that while the general public often sees the police as a force that deals with criminals, the reality is that whenever the State faces difficult situations, including the COVID-19 pandemic or natural disasters such as heavy rainfall, the police is always the first to step forward to protect the people, the release stated.

50,000 New Recruitments by 2033

Making an important announcement to strengthen the Gujarat Police, the Deputy CM said that by 2033, around 50,000 new recruitments would be made through direct recruitment. During the last ten years, recruitment has been completed for a total of 54,509 posts in the Police Department. Of these, 15,653 women personnel have been recruited during the last five years alone, setting an outstanding example of women's empowerment. Since 2008, nearly one lakh youth have joined the Police Department, while recruitment for around 13,500 posts is currently underway.

Praise for Ahmedabad Blast Case Investigation

Referring to yesterday's judgment delivered by the Gujarat High Court in the Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case, he said that the verdict sends a clear and firm message that there is no place for terrorism in the country. He congratulated the Gujarat Police investigation team for conducting a meticulous and scientific investigation into the entire anti-national case.

Support for Aspiring Candidates

Sharing an important decision of the Home Department, Harsh Sanghavi added that the government has taken a major decision for middle-class and economically weaker candidates preparing for police recruitment. Grounds at all District Police Headquarters across Gujarat have now been opened for candidates preparing for the physical tests of competitive examinations so that no poor or middle-class candidate has to bear the high cost of private coaching.

Commitment to Transparent Recruitment

On the occasion, Director General of Police G S Malik said that during the last ten years, the Gujarat Government has successfully completed transparent recruitment of 54,509 personnel in various cadres ranging from Police Constable to PSI to further strengthen law and order in the State. He added that the recruitment process for another 13,591 posts during 2026-27 is also progressing rapidly, reflecting the State Government's commitment to public safety, the release stated.

Chairperson of the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board Dr Neerja Gotru congratulated the newly appointed Police Sub Inspectors and said that under the guidance of CM Bhupendra Patel, this recruitment process was completed in the fastest and most transparent manner. She added that this is the first successful batch since the formation of the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board in March 2024.

Launch of New Training Materials

On the occasion, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries released new criminal law publications and training manuals. An in- house e-module initiative developed by the Police Department was also launched. (ANI)