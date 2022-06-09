Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Telangana HM blames 'advanced zamana'; ask parents to fulfil duty

    "We are saddened by what occurred; youngsters should not be involved in such crimes since they are the future of our country. You are aware that in this modern day, people use mobile phones, WhatsApp, and children/youth are being spoilt; it is the duty of the parents to keep a check," Ali said.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali praised the state police on Wednesday for conducting a "fair inquiry" into the Jubilee Hills rape case, in which a minor was raped last month, and claimed action is being done against everyone, even those with political ties. Notably, the name of his grandson and the son of an AIMIM MLA was allegedly mentioned in the crime.

    He said, "I would want to urge to all parents to take care of their children, because if they are allowed to roam freely, it would be impossible to stop them, and we will also observe and attempt to manage them in the next days."

    In expressing his worry over recent rape crimes in Hyderabad, the minister blamed mobile phones and social media for the youth "becoming spoilt." 

    "We are saddened by what occurred; youngsters should not be involved in such crimes since they are the future of our country. You are aware that in this modern day, people use mobile phones, WhatsApp, and children/youth are being spoilt; it is the duty of the parents to keep a check, "Ali said.

    Also Read | Hyderabad gangrape case: AIMIM MLA's son named as sixth accused

    Meanwhile, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao's "silence" on the rising number of rape cases, wondering whether "they are supporting rapes." 

    In an interview with ANI, the BJP MP stated, "Four incidences of underage girl rape have been recorded in the recent week. We're perplexed by what's going on here. The son of the AIMIM leader was present in one of the rape incidents, but no one is talking about it."

    Also Read | Hyderabad gangrape case: 'Ample evidence' found despite car being washed, claim police

    "This issue should be addressed by CM or his son KTR. KTR will answer to minor issues on Twitter, but he will not comment on the six rape cases that have occurred in the state in the previous 10 to 15 days. Are you advocating for rapes?" Dharmapuri added.

    Meanwhile, the Innova vehicle in which the minor was reportedly attacked was retrieved from the farmhouse. The unlicensed vehicle was supposedly given lately to a politician, the father of one of the kids accused of gangrape. Although it looked to have been cleaned after the attack, forensic teams said they were still able to get ample evidence.

    Also Read: In Hyderabad gangrape case, BJP lawmaker releases a video 'proof'; Opposition counters

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
