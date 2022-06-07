Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad gangrape case: 'Ample evidence' found despite car being washed, claim police

    On May 28, the girl and her attackers met at a party inside a pub in Hyderabad's affluent Jubilee Hills.

    Hyderabad gangrape case: 'Ample evidence' found despite car being washed, claim police - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hyderabad, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

    In the gang-rape of a Hyderabad minor, the police have stated that the Innova car found at a farmhouse on Sunday, in which the girl was raped, has "ample evidence" Although the vehicle had been cleansed, forensic teams said to have discovered samples that reveal sexual assault.

    Evidence such as tissues and an earring from the 17-year-old girl who was gang-raped by five people, including three juveniles associated with influential politicians, were found in the car.

    On May 28, the girl and her attackers met at a party inside a pub in Hyderabad's affluent Jubilee Hills.

    The girl attended the party with her friend, who had to leave early. She later encountered the group that assaulted her the same evening inside the Innova car. Security footage showed her with the group outside the club. Her statement was recorded in front of a magistrate on Monday. 

    Four of the attackers, including Sadauddin Mallik and three minors, are in police custody. The four have been placed in police detention for ten days. Omair Khan, the fifth suspect, is on the run.

    One of the three minors is the son of a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader who heads a government-run minority institution. The other is the son of another TRS leader. The third is the son of a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation corporation (GHMC).

    Mahmood Ali, the state's home minister, has categorically denied that his grandson was involved in the pub's booking. As per NDTV, he had surveillance footage of his grandson at home that evening.

    The involvement of teenagers from politically powerful families has prompted widespread criticism of the assault and highlighted concerns about women's safety in one of India's most populous cities.
     

    Also Read: Hyderabad Gangrape: Politician's son among 5 accused, arrest likely today

    Also Read: Hyderabad gangrape case: Police arrest fourth accused, one still absconding

    Also Read: In Hyderabad gangrape case, BJP lawmaker releases a video 'proof'; Opposition counters

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru makes masks mandatory amid spike in COVID cases gcw

    Bengaluru makes masks mandatory amid spike in COVID cases

    Lifestyle plays an essential role ICMR releases guidelines for Type 1 diabetes gcw

    'Lifestyle management plays an essential role': ICMR releases guidelines for Type 1 diabetes

    IMD issues Orange alert over severe heatwave in Delhi Haryana Uttar Pradesh gcw

    IMD issues 'Orange alert' over severe heatwave in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh

    World Environment Day Namma Bengaluru Foundation conducts various activities on Only One Earth theme drb

    World Environment Day: Namma Bengaluru Foundation conducts various activities on ‘Only One Earth’ theme

    After roti, omelette, scorching heat helps man cook dosa on scooter; Watch-tgy

    After roti, omelette, scorching heat helps man cook dosa on scooter; Watch

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru makes masks mandatory amid spike in COVID cases gcw

    Bengaluru makes masks mandatory amid spike in COVID cases

    football UEFA Nations League France struggles to hit top gear as World Cup 2022 looms; Deschamps seeks answers snt

    France struggles to hit top gear as World Cup 2022 looms; Deschamps seeks answers

    Are you a die hard BTS fan Here is how you can prove it to the famous KPop band itself drb

    Are you a die-hard BTS fan? Here's how you can prove it to the famous K-Pop band itself

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinals: A look at the stars from Day 1-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinals: A look at the stars from Day 1

    US President Joe Biden at Jimmy Kimmel's talk show; know what happened next RBA

    US President Joe Biden at Jimmy Kimmel's talk show; know what happened next

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon