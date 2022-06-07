Hyderabad gangrape case: 'Ample evidence' found despite car being washed, claim police

On May 28, the girl and her attackers met at a party inside a pub in Hyderabad's affluent Jubilee Hills.

In the gang-rape of a Hyderabad minor, the police have stated that the Innova car found at a farmhouse on Sunday, in which the girl was raped, has "ample evidence" Although the vehicle had been cleansed, forensic teams said to have discovered samples that reveal sexual assault.

Evidence such as tissues and an earring from the 17-year-old girl who was gang-raped by five people, including three juveniles associated with influential politicians, were found in the car.

On May 28, the girl and her attackers met at a party inside a pub in Hyderabad's affluent Jubilee Hills.

The girl attended the party with her friend, who had to leave early. She later encountered the group that assaulted her the same evening inside the Innova car. Security footage showed her with the group outside the club. Her statement was recorded in front of a magistrate on Monday.

Four of the attackers, including Sadauddin Mallik and three minors, are in police custody. The four have been placed in police detention for ten days. Omair Khan, the fifth suspect, is on the run.

One of the three minors is the son of a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader who heads a government-run minority institution. The other is the son of another TRS leader. The third is the son of a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation corporation (GHMC).

Mahmood Ali, the state's home minister, has categorically denied that his grandson was involved in the pub's booking. As per NDTV, he had surveillance footage of his grandson at home that evening.

The involvement of teenagers from politically powerful families has prompted widespread criticism of the assault and highlighted concerns about women's safety in one of India's most populous cities.



