Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad gangrape case: AIMIM MLA's son named as sixth accused

    The first five have been charged with gangrape, kidnapping, and inflicting bodily harm, as well as parts of the POCSO Act, which means they may face the death sentence, 20 years in prison, or life in prison. The sixth has been charged with violating a woman's modesty, inflicting voluntarily harm, and sexual assault.

    Hyderabad gangrape case AIMIM MLA s son named as sixth accused gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hyderabad, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

    In a major development, AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) MLA's underage son has been identified as an accused in the Hyderabad gangrape case, which has sparked indignation and political conflicts in Telangana. All six suspects are currently in custody, one adult and five kids.

    The first five have been charged with gangrape, kidnapping, and inflicting bodily harm, as well as parts of the POCSO Act, which means they may face the death sentence, 20 years in prison, or life in prison. The sixth has been charged with violating a woman's modesty, inflicting voluntarily harm, and sexual assault.

    "We have charged them under the most severe parts of the law so that they receive the utmost penalty for this horrific act," said Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand.

    The police head stated that they had substantial evidence against individuals who committed gang rape and that they will be prosecuted in a special court and might face a sentence of not less than 20 years in jail, life imprisonment until death, or perhaps the death penalty.

    Also Read | Hyderabad gangrape case: 'Ample evidence' found despite car being washed, claim police

    Sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing pain), Section 5G read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 366 and 366 A (kidnapping), and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act have been charged against the five accused.

    The sixth Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) has been charged with violating IPC Sections 354, 323 and Section 9 G read with 10 of the POCSO Act. He might face a jail sentence of 5-7 years.

    Meanwhile, the Innova vehicle in which she was reportedly attacked was retrieved from the farmhouse yesterday. The unlicensed vehicle was supposedly given lately to a politician, the father of one of the kids accused of gangrape. Although it looked to have been cleaned after the attack, forensic teams said they were still able to get ample evidence.

    Also Read: In Hyderabad gangrape case, BJP lawmaker releases a video 'proof'; Opposition counters

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 10:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prophet row fallout: Only authorised BJP spokespersons will participate in TV debates - adt

    Prophet row fallout: Only authorised BJP spokespersons will participate in TV debates

    Al Qaeda threatens of terror attacks in Delhi Mumbai UP Gujarat following Prophet controversy drb

    Al-Qaeda threatens of terror attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP, Gujarat, following Prophet controversy

    Law student arrested after deliberately hitting biker with his SUV gps

    Law student arrested after deliberately hitting biker with his SUV

    India to get a CDS soon? Govt expands eligibility criteria in a big move snt

    India to get CDS soon? Govt expands eligibility criteria in a big move

    Prophet controversy: Kangana backs Nupur Sharma; says she's entitled to her opinions snt

    Prophet controversy: Kangana backs Nupur Sharma; says she's entitled to her opinions

    Recent Stories

    Para Shooting World Cup 2022: Avani Lekhara bags gold with world record shot-ayh

    Para Shooting World Cup 2022: Avani Lekhara bags gold with world record shot

    In a major breakthrough cancer tumours disappear from every patient in drug trial report gcw

    In a major breakthrough, cancer tumours disappear from every patient in drug trial

    Prophet row fallout: Only authorised BJP spokespersons will participate in TV debates - adt

    Prophet row fallout: Only authorised BJP spokespersons will participate in TV debates

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Class 12 results today at 1 pm know how to get marksheet gcw

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Class 12 results today at 1 pm; know how to get marksheet

    Numerology Predictions for June 8 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 8: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon