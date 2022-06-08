Hyderabad gangrape case: AIMIM MLA's son named as sixth accused

The first five have been charged with gangrape, kidnapping, and inflicting bodily harm, as well as parts of the POCSO Act, which means they may face the death sentence, 20 years in prison, or life in prison. The sixth has been charged with violating a woman's modesty, inflicting voluntarily harm, and sexual assault.

In a major development, AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) MLA's underage son has been identified as an accused in the Hyderabad gangrape case, which has sparked indignation and political conflicts in Telangana. All six suspects are currently in custody, one adult and five kids.

The first five have been charged with gangrape, kidnapping, and inflicting bodily harm, as well as parts of the POCSO Act, which means they may face the death sentence, 20 years in prison, or life in prison. The sixth has been charged with violating a woman's modesty, inflicting voluntarily harm, and sexual assault.

"We have charged them under the most severe parts of the law so that they receive the utmost penalty for this horrific act," said Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand.

The police head stated that they had substantial evidence against individuals who committed gang rape and that they will be prosecuted in a special court and might face a sentence of not less than 20 years in jail, life imprisonment until death, or perhaps the death penalty.

Sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing pain), Section 5G read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 366 and 366 A (kidnapping), and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act have been charged against the five accused.

The sixth Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) has been charged with violating IPC Sections 354, 323 and Section 9 G read with 10 of the POCSO Act. He might face a jail sentence of 5-7 years.

Meanwhile, the Innova vehicle in which she was reportedly attacked was retrieved from the farmhouse yesterday. The unlicensed vehicle was supposedly given lately to a politician, the father of one of the kids accused of gangrape. Although it looked to have been cleaned after the attack, forensic teams said they were still able to get ample evidence.

