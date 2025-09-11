A woman was found brutally murdered in her Hyderabad home in Telangana. Police suspect her house help and his accomplice, both from Jharkhand, and are searching for them. Investigation continues amid rising security concerns.

Woman found dead with stab wounds in Hyderabad A 50-year-old woman, Renu Agarwal, was found dead at her home in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area on Thursday. She had stab wounds, and the police suspect that a house help from Jharkhand and his accomplice are involved in the murder. The Kukatpally Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Family discovers the body

Renu lived with her husband and son on the 13th floor of Swan Lake Apartment, a gated community in Cyberabad, Hyderabad. On Wednesday morning, her husband and son left for work. In the evening, they tried calling Renu multiple times, but she did not answer. Worried by this unusual silence, her husband returned home early. Since the door was locked, they asked a plumber to help them open it from the balcony. They were shocked to find her body inside.

Brutal attack and robbery

The police said the attackers tied Renu’s hands and feet and hit her with a pressure cooker, according to a report in NDTV. They then slit her throat using a knife and scissors, killing her. After the murder, the two men looted the house, taking around 40 grams of gold and Rs 1 lakh in cash. Shockingly, they also took a bath in the house, changed their clothes, and left their blood-stained clothes behind before fleeing.

Suspects identified

Police investigations revealed that two domestic workers are the prime suspects. One is Harsha, who worked for the Agarwal family and the other is Roushan, employed by a neighbour on the 14th floor. Both men are from Jharkhand. Harsha was hired through a manpower agency in Kolkata about ten days ago. CCTV footage shows them entering and leaving the building at 5:02 pm. They were last seen escaping on a two-wheeler owned by Roushan's employer. Kukatpally ACP E. Ravi Kiran Reddy said, "In the evening around 6:30-7:00 PM, a call was received reporting a murder. Officers immediately went to the scene where they found Renu Agarwal, aged 50, dead with blood pooled around her. Verification with her domestic helper, a child Harsh from Ranchi, Jharkhand, and another helper Roshan from a neighboring house were absconding. CCTV footage showed the child leaving the apartment at 5:01 AM... The apartment association was informed to scrutinize residents... The post-mortem was completed within an hour, but no eyewitnesses have been found. The motive is suspected to be financial, given the victim's business background..."

The Kukatpally Police are working to catch the suspects. They are collecting CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and statements from witnesses. The police believe the two men are now heading towards Ranchi. Renu Agarwal’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

The murder happened in a gated community, raising serious concerns about safety. Residents are now worried about the security of their homes. The police are increasing patrolling in the area and have asked people to remain alert.

