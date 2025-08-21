Delhi Police rescued a 3-month-old baby within 18 hours of his kidnapping from Anand Parbat. Using AI-based facial recognition and interstate coordination, the accused was traced to Rajasthan, arrested and the baby safely reunited with his mother.

New Delhi: A three-month-old baby boy, kidnapped from Delhi's Anand Parbat area, was rescued within 18 hours after a high-tech police operation that used Artificial Intelligence-based Facial Recognition and coordinated tracking across states. The case began on August 19 when the child’s mother, a Chennai resident, was travelling by train to Delhi to meet her relatives. During the journey, she met a man who spoke with her for nearly two hours, gaining her trust.

According to a report in India Today, on arrival at Anand Parbat, the man offered to help the woman locate her relative's house. He even accompanied her to a cloth shop, handed her Rs 150 and asked her to buy a dress for her child. The mother went inside, only to return and discover that the man had fled with her baby.

Complaint and search operation backed by AI

A complaint was immediately filed at Anand Parbat police station. Police teams launched a swift search, scanning CCTV footage from nearly 100 cameras in the locality. The visuals captured the accused escaping with the infant. The images were then processed using an Artificial Intelligence-based Facial Recognition System (FRS). This technology matched his profile, helping investigators establish his identity.

Arrest in Rajasthan and child's rescue

The suspect was identified as Jitender Kumar, 32, who hails from Khetri in Rajasthan, India Today report said. With the assistance of the local police, a Delhi Police team tracked him down in his native village. The kidnapped baby was found safe and reunited with his mother. During interrogation, Jitender admitted that a relative who did not have a male child had pressured him to arrange for a baby boy. In exchange, he was promised financial support. Acting on this persuasion, he travelled to Delhi and carried out the kidnapping.

Police credit technology, teamwork in solving case in record time

Police said the rapid use of AI technology and strong coordination between Delhi and Rajasthan forces played a decisive role in ensuring the child’s safe recovery within hours. Jitender Kumar has been arrested and faces legal proceedings.